Expeed Software Announces New Website Launch, New Domain Name, Logo Refresh

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expeed Software, a leading custom software development and data and advanced analytics company founded in 2008, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new site features a streamlined modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to better help customers understand Expeed's core services and approach to their work.

Rao Chejarla, Expeed Founder and CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to launch the new website and strongly feel it will serve as a useful, informative portal for clients, partners, and visitors to grasp a better understanding of Expeed and all that we can provide."

The new Expeed.com website offers visitors:

Easy navigation – cleanly highlights the company's services, which include application / custom software development, data analytics (including advanced analytics and data science), digital transformation strategy, and user experience (UX) design.

– cleanly highlights the company's services, which include application / custom software development, data analytics (including advanced analytics and data science), digital transformation strategy, and user experience (UX) design. Quick access to news and insights – continues to share valuable industry insights and thought leadership via its informational blog posts, articles, and white papers.

– continues to share valuable industry insights and thought leadership via its informational blog posts, articles, and white papers. Case Studies - an important new feature to the site showcases some of their client work via case studies.

In addition to the new website, the company shortened their domain name to expeed.com (formerly expeedsoftware.com). The short and simple domain is clear, concise, and easy to remember, making it more identifiable to visitors and potential customers.

And finally, Expeed has refreshed its logo for an updated, modern look. The small shifts to simplify the look and feel of the logo are primarily evolutionary, with the integrity of the original logo maintained. The new logo showcases a more modern font and a new execution of the logo mark.

Expeed invites visitors to explore the new website at https://expeed.com.

About Expeed Software

Expeed Software is an IT consulting company that helps businesses of all sizes modernize, integrate, and optimize their applications and processes. They're experts in software application development, UX, data analytics, digital transformation strategy, creating flexible digital platforms empowering clients to quickly adapt to the ever-changing marketplace. Their solutions increase efficiency, minimize risk, and invent new business models using actionable reliable insights. Expeed is a privately held company headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, with two additional offices in India.

