Expel Announces Integration with Google SecOps to Deliver Managed Detection and Response for Google Cloud Customers

New integration enables seamless security coverage for organizations using Google's cloud-native security operations platform

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expel, the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, today announced its integration with Google SecOps, Google's cloud-native security operations platform. The integration enables Expel to deliver comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response services to customers using Google SecOps within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Expel's security analysts can now leverage the platform's advanced capabilities to investigate security incidents across multiple data sources, including logs, IP addresses, domains, hosts, and file hashes. This capability is available for customers using any version of Google SecOps.

"Organizations investing in Google SecOps gain access to powerful capabilities like Google's curated detections, AI-powered investigation tools with Gemini, and lightning-fast search," said Cat Starkey, Chief Technology Officer, Expel. "This integration allows our customers to maximize that investment while adding Expel's 24x7 managed security expertise to accelerate detection and response."

With this integration, Expel customers benefit from Google SecOps' key advantages, including threat-centric case management, context-rich investigation capabilities, and streamlined analyst workflows. Customers can use their existing Google Cloud commitment and spend while expanding security coverage across their attack surface.

For organizations already using Google SecOps, the integration provides immediate value by combining the platform's unified SIEM and SOAR capabilities with Expel's analyst expertise. This means faster detection and response times, without requiring additional headcount or the operational overhead of building an in-house security operations center.

The Google SecOps integration also strengthens Expel's partnership with Google, enabling deeper collaboration to deliver seamless security experiences for Google Cloud customers.

Expel's integration with Google SecOps is available now. Customers can click to learn more about Expel MDR integrates with Google Cloud Security.

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel's 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench™, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 17-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust—with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

