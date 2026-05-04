Expel releases practitioner framework for AI-intentional security, backed by a decade of production AI

Trust vs. Impact framework shows practitioners where AI belongs in their threat lifecycle, to help them defend in the age of AI-powered attackers

[TL;DR / Key Takeaways]

What: Expel published "Trust vs. Impact: A practitioner's framework for implementing AI and automation in the threat lifecycle," along with an interactive tool that lets practitioners plot their own SOC workflows on the framework

Expel published "Trust vs. Impact: A practitioner's framework for implementing AI and automation in the threat lifecycle," along with an interactive tool that lets practitioners plot their own SOC workflows on the framework The proof: Recent AI and automation capabilities built into Ruxie™—the AI and automation engine inside Expel Workbench™—empower accelerated defense across the threat lifecycle. They include: agentic detection rule generation, AI-powered identity alert triage, AI-generated summarization, transparent disposition logic, and improved detection descriptions

Recent AI and automation capabilities built into Ruxie™—the AI and automation engine inside Expel Workbench™—empower accelerated defense across the threat lifecycle. They include: agentic detection rule generation, AI-powered identity alert triage, AI-generated summarization, transparent disposition logic, and improved detection descriptions Availability: the Trust vs. Impact whitepaper, interactive tool, and all recent Ruxie capabilities are available now

HERNDON, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expel, the human-led, AI-accelerated security provider, today published a practitioner framework for deploying AI intentionally across the security operations threat lifecycle, highlighting recent AI and automation capabilities built into Ruxie™—Expel's AI and automation engine —that demonstrate the framework in action and enable faster and more decisive response actions across the threat lifecycle.

The real risk isn't the alert. It's what happens after it fires

The real risk in security operations exists in the gap between signal, action, and outcome—and the friction that accumulates there. With attackers using AI to increase their own velocity, that gap is getting more expensive to close. Most vendors are racing to bolt AI into their SOC workflows, but aren't considering the implications. Instead, they should consider the ROI of introducing AI, automation, and machine learning to each part of their customers' security programs and applying it responsibly to accelerate defense where it makes the most sense in their environments.

"Previously, manual actions like log review and alert triage were essentially dead. AI can and should handle that noise now so analysts can focus on the incidents that matter and deploy accurate defense at AI speed," said Justin Bajko, Chief Strategy Officer at Expel. "Ruxie not only handles those actions, but arms human analysts with AI capabilities that cut through the noise and speed decisive response actions. Our AI investments speed up decisive responses, shifting timelines from minutes to seconds so customers stay ahead of attackers."

The Trust vs. Impact framework for AI-intentional security

Expel's "Trust vs. Impact: A practitioner's framework for implementing AI and automation in the threat lifecycle" codifies the framework that helped shape Ruxie and the model behind Expel's industry-leading MDR service. The framework maps security workflows on two axes: impact (what's at stake if AI gets it wrong) and trust (how much confidence you have in the system to handle it correctly). The framework identifies where AI should operate autonomously, where it should support humans, and where humans must lead. It's built from ten years of running Ruxie in production across trillions of alerts in customer environments, where Expel has continuously improved its AI models on real SOC outcomes.

An interactive Trust vs. Impact matrix lets practitioners plot their own SOC workflows on the framework in real time. Both the whitepaper and tool are available now.

Expel's recent AI innovation guided by the framework

In the past year, Expel released multiple new AI "power up" capabilities into the Ruxie engine that target every stage of the threat lifecycle, from detecting coverage shortfalls to explaining threat resolutions in plain language—all designed to get to the right security outcomes in seconds rather than minutes. Some of these include:

Agentic detection rule generation identifies coverage gaps and creates detections automatically for human review, shortening the time it takes to build new detections and finding threats earlier.

identifies coverage gaps and creates detections automatically for human review, shortening the time it takes to build new detections and finding threats earlier. AI-powered alert triage (identity classification) uses machine learning to categorize identity alerts with 99.7% confidence, filtering out high-confidence benign alerts and reducing identity alert volume by approximately 10%—so analysts can focus where it matters.

uses machine learning to categorize identity alerts with 99.7% confidence, filtering out high-confidence benign alerts and reducing identity alert volume by approximately 10%—so analysts can focus where it matters. AI-generated summarization produces plain-language context for dense technical data, alert details, detection logic, investigative actions, and context for benign policy violations (DUETs) and verifications—giving analysts clear, actionable context that accelerates each aspect of the threat lifecycle from triage through resolution.

produces plain-language context for dense technical data, alert details, detection logic, investigative actions, and context for benign policy violations (DUETs) and verifications—giving analysts clear, actionable context that accelerates each aspect of the threat lifecycle from triage through resolution. Transparent disposition logic automatically drafts explanations for key investigative findings and alert resolutions, including those determined to be benign, so customers always understand what happened and why.

automatically drafts explanations for key investigative findings and alert resolutions, including those determined to be benign, so customers always understand what happened and why. Improved detection descriptions translate complex detection logic into plain-language summaries so customers can easily understand their active defenses.

Ragesh Menon, Senior Director of Security Architecture at Visa, said, "Expel's platform has significantly streamlined our security operations. Expel's AI-driven triage system effectively prioritizes alerts, allowing our analysts to focus on the most critical issues. This has greatly improved our overall operational efficiency."

Availability

The Trust vs. Impact whitepaper and interactive tool at Expel.com. The above Ruxie capabilities and many others are live in Expel Workbench for Expel MDR customers. For more information, visit our AI and automation webpage.

About Expel

Expel is human-led, AI-accelerated security. Our MDR solutions use human expertise and AI to work with the tools you already have, providing coverage across critical attack surfaces such as cloud, identity, email, SIEM, SaaS, and on-prem environments, out in the open, alongside you. No black boxes. No rip-and-replace. Just clearer decisions, faster action, and security operations that get stronger over time. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Expel