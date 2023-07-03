Expense Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 4,776.21 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The expense management software market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,776.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.75%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the growing automation of manual processes, and the increasing need for cost reduction. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Expense Management Software Market

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Coupa Software Inc., Emburse Inc., Expensify Inc., Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Insperity Services L.P., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., ITILITE, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Sodexo SA, The Access Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Webexpenses Pty Ltd., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by component (solution and service), application (large enterprises and SMEs), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The market share growth in the solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. The expense management software-as-a solution has been categorized into two types: cloud-based software solutions and on-premises solutions. The on-premises solutions are installed on the local servers of the end-user organization whereas cloud-based solutions are hosted on external servers and can be used over the Internet. expenditure reporting software, travel and expense management software, invoice management software, and others are the variety of software solutions present. The benefits which this software provides are instant access to the expenses incurred by the company and automation of the entire expense-management process. Hence, the growth of this segment is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Expense Management Software Market - Market Dynamics

Key drivers

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is a key factor driving the market growth.

The various advantages offered by these cloud solutions are that they can be used from anywhere with an internet-connected device and can be stored on remote servers and accessed over the Internet.

In addition, they also provide real-time visibility into expenses, allowing organizations to track expenses and take quick actions if needed.

These cloud solutions are less expensive as compared to the on-premises solution.

Furthermore, these cloud solutions also provide improving scalability due to which companies can increase or decrease their internet usage.

Hence, the rapid adoption of these solutions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing use of Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is a major trend in the market.

The main factor for using AI and ML is to automate processes and detect fraud , saving businesses time and money.

, saving businesses time and money. Thus, these can also help businesses to take better decisions by analyzing data and providing insights to the end-users.

Furthermore, it can improve the user's experience by providing personalized recommendations and suggestions based on the user's spending habits.

Hence, these benefits are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Security and privacy concerns associated with the software are significant challenges restricting the market.

The important data of customers such as employee information, financial data, and credit card information is the major challenge in the market.

To avoid data hacking, the companies are that their software provider is following all the protection laws which have been framed.

Furthermore, companies need to be aware of various privacy rules and regulations due to different laws in different countries.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Expense Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the expense management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the expense management software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the expense management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of expense management software market vendors

Expense Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,776.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Coupa Software Inc., Emburse Inc., Expensify Inc., Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Insperity Services L.P., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., ITILITE, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Sodexo SA, The Access Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Webexpenses Pty Ltd., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

