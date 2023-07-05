Expense Management Software Market size to grow by USD 4,776.21 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global expense management software market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,776.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (solution and service), applications (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solution segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. A wide variety of software solutions, which include expenditure reporting software, travel and expense management software, invoice management software, and others, are included in the solution segment of the market. Also, employees can submit expense reports online using expense reporting software that also automates the approval process, and by automating invoice processing and payment, invoice management software enables businesses to process their invoices. Hence, the solutions segment is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global expense management software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global expense management software market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to grow as expense management software is increasingly adopted by companies from various industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). Furthermore, businesses in North America implement expense management software primarily to simplify the reimbursement process. Moreover, while various businesses are embracing mobile apps, the region has SAP SE, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd., Emburse Inc., and Sage Group Plc. SAP SE, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd., Emburse Inc., and Sage Group Plc offer highly distinctive solutions that improve the customer experience.

Expense Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions notably drives the expense management software market growth.

notably drives the expense management software market growth. Cloud-based expense management software solutions are typically less expensive than traditional on-premises solutions because, unlike the latter, there is no need to purchase expensive hardware or software licenses.

They also improve scalability, as companies can easily scale up or down their software usage as their needs change.

Moreover, cloud-based expense management software provides real-time visibility into expenses, allowing organizations to track expenses incurred and quickly look for issues and discrepancies.

Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

Increasing use of Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in expense management software is an emerging trend in the expense management software market growth.

AI and machine learning can help businesses make better decisions by analyzing data and providing insights.

They can also help improve the user experience associated with expense management software by providing personalized recommendations and suggestions based on the user's spending habits.

Additionally, by automating operations such as expense classification, duplicate expense report detection, and expense highlighting, businesses can save time and reduce errors associated with manual processing.

Hence, such trends drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Security and privacy concerns associated with expense management software are challenges hindering the expense management software market growth.

Applications are used all over the world, and it is important to check the various privacy rules and regulations that apply in different countries.

In order to avoid data breaches or prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information, companies must ensure that their software providers comply with all relevant data protection laws and have appropriate security measures in place.

Hence, the security and privacy concerns in the market will continue to pose major challenges during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Expense Management Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the expense management software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the expense management software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the expense management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of expense management software market vendors

Expense Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,776.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Coupa Software Inc., Emburse Inc., Expensify Inc., Fyle Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Insperity Services L.P., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., ITILITE, Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Sodexo SA, The Access Group, VA Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Webexpenses Pty Ltd., Workday Inc., Xero Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Pvt. Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

