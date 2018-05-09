Expera Coated Products Launches Refreshed Line Of DualBak™ Liners For Performance Tapes & Sealants

"Expera Coated Products' DualBak™ liners are highly-engineered solutions that offer a wide breadth of silicone systems and release differentials as well as targeted base papers to fit the many demands of this segment," explained Harry Challender, Vice President of Expera Coated Products. "We excel at customer collaboration, and that collaboration allows Expera Coated Products to develop application-specific liners that contain the functional properties critical to the success and delivery of our customers' products."

While applicable to a wide array of end-use applications DualBak™ liners are used in the Industrial (Building and Construction, Roofing, Widow and Door), Automotive and Transportation (Vibration/Sound Dampening, Weatherproofing, Fastening/Bonding), and Specialty Tape (Transfer Adhesives, Double Coated Adhesives, Medical) industries.

ABOUT EXPERA COATED PRODUCTS

Expera Coated Products is a division of Expera Specialty Solutions. Expera Coated Products manufacturing platform consists of three coaters located in Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.expera.com.

