Expera Coated Products Launches Ultra-Modern Line Of AeroBak™ Liners For Advanced Composites

"Expera Coated Products' AeroBak™ liners deliver solutions to the market using unique technologies that extend our products beyond traditional release liners," explained Harry Challender, Vice President of Expera Coated Products. "Through collaboration, our team leverages the depth of experience we have in both paper and coating technologies to provide a distinct product to address individual requirements. Expera Coated Products is committed to this industry as witnessed by our recent investment in capacity designed around the unique needs of the composite market."

While customized to meet the demanding requirements of the aerospace segment, AeroBak™ liners are also used in Ballistics, Recreational, and Wind Energy applications.

To learn more about AeroBak™ Liners for Advanced Composites visit expera.com.

ABOUT EXPERA COATED PRODUCTS

Expera Coated Products is a division of Expera Specialty Solutions. Expera Coated Products manufacturing platform consists of three coaters located in Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.expera.com.

