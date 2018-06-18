Expera Launches SOAR Sustainable Food Papers

"Our Wax Alternative papers are manufactured without the addition of paraffin or other petroleum-based materials, creating a more sustainable alternative to the traditionally used quick service restaurant packaging," explained Robyn Buss, Vice President Sales & Marketing for Expera Specialty Solutions. "These products maintain a high-level of performance and are stronger on a pound-for-pound basis, allowing for improved yield and decreased transportation costs."

As the industry leader in offering sustainable solutions for our customers, Expera's team is constantly innovating its SOAR line of Sustainable Food Papers to meet the needs of a growing and demanding market, including its exclusive line of Grease-Gard® FluoroFree® papers.

"When there is a preference to have grease-proof products without the use of fluorochemicals, Expera Specialty Solutions has the unique capability of manufacturing them," said Buss. "Increasingly, consumers are looking for a fluorochemical-free option, and they still need the product to meet FDA requirements for food contact and be cost-effective and eco-friendly. We are uniquely situated to provide that option, as Expera has been manufacturing grease-resistant papers since the 1930s, well before the creation of fluorochemistry."

Grease-Gard FluoroFree® papers not only meet a wide variety of grease resistant needs, but also offer a broad range of basis weights, array of finishes, and excellent glueability and printability.

Additional product attributes included in the SOAR product portfolio include:

100% natural virgin fiber - trulyNatural™ Papers

Compostable papers

Recycled Content (FDA approved for Direct Food Content Post-Consumer Waste)

Chain of Custody Forest Certification

To learn more or to view Expera's recently released Sustainability Report, visit expera.com.

Expera Specialty Solutions is the leading North American manufacturer of specialty paper products for use in the tape, pressure-sensitive release liner, industrial and food packaging segments. Expera Specialty Solutions' manufacturing platform includes machines at four Wisconsin mills located in Rhinelander, Mosinee, Kaukauna, and De Pere. For more information, visit www.expera.com.

