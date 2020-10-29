Experian and Unqork Partner to Help Businesses Make Data-Driven Decisions Through Unique No-Code Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leading enterprise no-code platform, and Experian ®, the world's leading global information services company, today announced a strategic partnership to re-imagine what it means to implement decisioning based on consumer and business data in enterprise applications. Through this relationship, Unqork and Experian combine Unqork's unique no-code platform with Experian's advanced data analytics.

"Experian is committed to helping businesses with their financial health, and our collaboration with Unqork's intuitive platform gives them the opportunity to develop applications and streamline often complex processes," said Brian Bond, Senior Vice President of Product, Marketing and Strategy at Experian Business Information Services. "It's exciting to see the ways in which Unqork is enabling businesses to easily create the next generation of no-code applications by harnessing the power of data."

Unqork's visual platform allows business users to build mission-critical applications that handle the complexity, scale and security required by modern enterprises without having to write a line of code. Experian offers users easy-to-use tools that allow businesses to build applications that enable them to make data-driven decisions quickly and easily. Unqork rapidly expands the adoption of these tools and accelerates the time-to-market by complementing Experian's data with the power of no-code enterprise.

For example, creators can now weave credit checks, prequalification screens, business activity information, business owner info and a large suite of fraud tools into applications via Unqork's simple drag-and-drop interface.

"It's no secret that enterprises across the world trust Experian's data to make smarter business decisions," Christian Barrera, VP of Alliances and Ecosystem Development at Unqork. "Now, Unqork creators have a vastly expanded tool set to build decisioning into complex applications leveraging Experian data faster and easier than ever."

To learn more about how Experian and Unqork are driving the future of enterprise software, visit https://www.unqork.com/partners .

About Unqork

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

