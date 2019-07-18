Experian appoints EK Koh as senior vice president of product management for Global Identity & Fraud Solutions

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian® announced today that EK Koh has joined the company as senior vice president of product management for Global Identity & Fraud Solutions. In his new role, Koh will help Experian achieve its goal to drive growth and become a global leader in identity authentication.

"Being able to resolve, identify and accurately recognize customers is the key to many areas of business including fraud prevention," said Steve Pulley, executive vice president and general manager of Global Identity & Fraud Solutions at Experian. "We are committed to ensuring our solutions help our clients best optimize how they keep their customers safe whilst delivering a great customer experience for them. I'm confident that EK's product management leadership will be a tremendous asset to our team."

EK brings more than 20 years' experience in product management leadership. He was most recently chief product officer for LiveRamp, and prior to that chief product officer of Optymyze, where he was responsible for their cloud-based sales performance management solutions. Before Optymyze, he held various product management and marketing roles at other technology firms including IBM.

"Advances in identity and artificial intelligence technologies enable new ways to authenticate users while improving the user experience," said Koh. "I'm excited to join Experian to help ensure our products continue to offer the most innovative and best in class solutions."

According to recent research from Experian's Global Fraud and Identity Report, consumer confidence grew from 43 percent to 74 percent when physical biometrics was used to protect their accounts. The report also found that 74 percent of consumers cited security as the most important aspect of their online experience, whereas 72 percent said they would be willing to go through a more thorough enrolment process at account opening if it meant easier access to their accounts later on.

Experian offers identity verification capabilities specifically designed to deliver comprehensive online fraud management that can be deployed quickly, so companies can identify fraudsters better and stop fraud attacks before they happen. All our fraud and identity services are available through the Experian CrossCore™ platform. The open platform has been designed to help you with the ever-changing, complex and challenging world of fraud prevention.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

