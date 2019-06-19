Experian appoints Shri Santhanam as executive vice president and general manager of global analytics and AI

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian® announced today that Shri Santhanam will join the company as executive vice president and general manager of global analytics and AI. In this new position, Santhanam will help the already successful global decision analytics business advance forward by taking full advantage of the opportunities of big data analytics. Santhanam also will chair Experian's global analytics council, working closely with the regions to shape and drive the overall analytics and AI agenda.

"Businesses of all sizes are challenged to access, interpret and act on data to create value and benefit consumers," said Steve Wagner, global managing director of Decision Analytics for Experian. "Our clients are increasingly interested in leveraging the predictive power of machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve the decisions they make. We are pleased to have Shri lead us further on this journey."

Most recently, Santhanam was a partner at the international management consulting firm Oliver Wyman. There he co-founded Oliver Wyman Labs, which helps clients use data, technology and advanced analytics to drive transformative business impact. Santhanam has worked with clients across various industries to build products and solutions using AI and advanced analytics.

"There are so many areas where businesses can use data and analytics in more meaningful ways, and I'm thrilled to work with the Experian team to help enterprises across the globe in driving better, faster and smarter decisions," said Santhanam. "AI is poised to have a transformative impact on many industries and is rapidly changing the way we do business. This represents a significant opportunity for companies with the assets and mindset to go after it."

Experian recently worked with Forrester Consulting to survey senior executives and decision-makers about how they tackle the challenges and opportunities surrounding digital transformation. According to the report, 81 percent of executives believe traditional business models will disappear over the next five years due to digital transformation. Download the full report entitled The race for customers comes down to one thing: who knows them best.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

