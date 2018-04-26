Experian joins Danal as investor

"Our primary focus has always, and will always be on helping businesses use data to better detect and prevent fraud," said Steve Platt, Experian's Group President of Decision Analytics and Data Quality. "The use of mobile phone information provides businesses with an additional layer of data to distinguish between legitimate customers and criminals. And that means added safety and protection for customer information."

Danal's Mobile Identity Platform leverages data, such as phone number, real-time mobile device/network attributes and most recent subscriber information, from mobile network operators and other authoritative sources, to authenticate and verify customer transactions with zero interruptions. Alongside Experian's CrossCore platform, the addition of Danal's mobile identity platform allows businesses to use multiple strategies to verify and protect consumer identities.

"Experian is a global leader in credit reporting and information services. Working closely with them is a win for enterprises and consumers," said Jim Greenwell, CEO of Danal. "There is a natural synergy between the world's largest information services company and the world's leading mobile identity platform."

About Danal

Danal, Inc. is the premier global provider of mobile identity and authentication solutions driven by unique real-time connections to mobile operator networks and data. Danal's patented technology solves for multiple use cases across various industry verticals such as financial institution, healthcare, marketplaces, e-commerce, hospitality, etc. The supported use cases range from solving for compliance (GDPR, KYC, AML, TCPA, etc.), Identity proofing (computer vision, video streaming, biometrics and machine learning) during registration, high-value transactions and access control plus user experience improvements (auto form-fill, instant enrollment, guest check-out, etc.) and fraud prevention (account takeover, SIM fraud, device spoofing, malwares, etc.). Danal, Inc. is a privately held US company whose investors include Discover Financial Services, Morgenthaler Group, Orange Telecom, Bangkok Bank and Danal Co, Ltd.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,000 people operating across 37 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

