Experian Makes Strategic Investment In PlaceIQ

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaceIQ, the company building a new model of consumer behavior with location data, today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with Experian, which includes a financial investment from the global information services company. This investment represents a growth round of financing for PlaceIQ, enabling the company to continue its strong forward market momentum by scaling its data operations, meeting increasing product demand, and supporting future innovation.

Under the agreement, PlaceIQ's flagship compiled data product, LandMark , will be incorporated into Experian's suite of data activation and measurement products and services. The combined capabilities open the door for brands and agencies to better measure the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and create more relevant messages that resonate with customers.

"Today's announcement is a moment of tremendous pride for me as a founder, and for our talented team," said Duncan McCall, CEO, PlaceIQ. "At the inception of our company, we set out to build the best, most accurate view of behaviors in the physical world from location data—with the intention of equipping the most sophisticated organizations on the planet to harness this powerful data set to deliver optimized marketing communications and create an improved customer experience. In a year when we have deliberately pursued a data-only strategy for our business, we've been selected for a pivotal partnership with one of the most respected data companies in the industry for their next-generation omnichannel offerings. It is not only an extraordinary honor, but also a rewarding validation of our chosen course."

PlaceIQ's LandMark leverages foot traffic patterns to provide a real-world view of the customer journey and can connect with multiple marketing touchpoints to create a truly integrated approach. Combined with Experian's suite of marketing products and solutions, LandMark will help brands and agencies to build effective audiences, activate campaigns across channels and more accurately measure campaign success.

"Customer behavior has evolved significantly over the years. People interact with brands through a variety of digital touchpoints—whether it's mobile, social media or video," said Kevin Dean, President of Marketing Services, Experian. "With the mindset that consumers need to be at the heart of every marketing strategy, brands and agencies need to find ways to reach them and deliver more relevant messages. We believe quality data and advanced technology underpin that entire approach, and our collaboration and investment with PlaceIQ reinforce our commitment to helping brands meet that expectation."

About PlaceIQ

PlaceIQ is a leading data and technology provider that powers critical business and marketing decisions with location data, analytics, and insights. An early industry pioneer, PlaceIQ has become the standard for fueling better decisions by marketers, analysts and publishers through powerful, location-based consumer insights, real-world measurement, and attribution. With PlaceIQ, companies can uncover opportunities within the consumer journey by learning about and connecting with location-based audiences, measuring real-world ROI and applying insights that drive intelligent marketing and successful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Detroit. For more information, visit www.placeiq.com . Follow us on Twitter @PlaceIQ and like us on Facebook: PlaceIQ .

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

