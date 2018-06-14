Experian named by Forbes as one of the most innovative companies in the world for fifth consecutive year

Technology, innovation and new sources of data are fusing to create an unprecedented number of new ways to solve pressing business and consumer challenges. This accolade underscores Experian's commitment to innovation, and using the power of data and technology to transform lives, businesses and economies for the better.

"It is an honour to be recognised for innovation for the fifth year running," said Brian Cassin, CEO, Experian. "We have created a culture of continuous innovation focused on opportunities for businesses and consumers in today's digital and data economy."

Experian has jumped up 40 places in this year's ranking, placing it alongside some of the world's leading technology companies including Tesla, Netflix and Amazon. Forbes' ranking identifies firms that investors believe to be innovative at present, and that will continue to achieve profitable new growth through innovation in the future. This recognition demonstrates investors' confidence in Experian's ability to innovate both today and in the years ahead.

