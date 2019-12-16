Experian Named Top Workplace by Orange County Register

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing Experian's culture of inclusion and innovation, the Orange County Register ranked the company as one of the Top Workplaces, and honored it with a special Award of Excellence for corporate values. The award, based on employee feedback in a survey of hundreds of leading companies in Orange County, marks the seventh year in row that Experian has been included on the list.

"We embrace strong corporate values and celebrate a diversity of ideas and backgrounds across the company. This diversity of thinking, and the way we harness it at Experian, helps to fuel our innovation and ultimately our ongoing success as a business," said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. "This award is a credit to all the talented people who work here at Experian, bringing a strong drive to perform around a shared mission."

Experian's mission is to create a better tomorrow through data, connecting consumers and businesses with more opportunities than ever before. As part of this, the company celebrates its diversity through a range of fun, engaging and informative cultural events, including those supported by Experian's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). Employees can also join one of the many social clubs to share interests with colleagues, or volunteer with nonprofit organizations to give back to the communities of which Experian supports.

"At Experian we pride ourselves on supporting an inclusive work environment, with a unique culture that works to connect employees to our brand, involving everyone in the creation of new products and services," said Justin Hastings, Chief Human Resources Officer of Experian North America. "This has had a tremendous positive impact with employees, providing valuable feedback and creating advocacy among team members."

For example when developing Experian Boost, which has helped millions of people raise their credit scores, Experian first beta-tested and shared the innovation internally and was able to garner valuable feedback and support from employees. As a result, there has been tremendous success since the launch of Experian Boost earlier this year.

Experian's culture of diversity and inclusion has enabled the company to grow and evolve while remaining at the forefront of innovation. For more than 40 years, Orange County has been the heart of its North America operations. The company remains focused on developing a culture that achieves and sustains higher performance while giving back to the community.

