Experian North America Selected as One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2020

"We are thrilled that Fortune has recognized Experian as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For," said Craig Boundy, CEO of Experian North America. "At Experian, we firmly believe that supporting our employees is vital to the growth of our business. At the same time, we aspire to have a truly diverse and inclusive workplace that fosters innovation, so we created a variety of different programs to achieve these goals. This award is a true honor and recognizes our comfortable work environment, our drive to perform, and shared mission – that's our blueprint for success."

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Each year, Fortune recognizes the 100 best companies in the U.S. to work for and examines company programs as well as opportunities for innovation, among other factors. To determine the list, Great Place to Work oversaw the country's largest ongoing annual workforce study. The organization analyzed the feedback from 4.3 million employees in the U.S. to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All.

Experian's Culture of Innovation

Experian constantly challenges and encourages employees to be part of the ideation and creation of many of the pioneering products it brings to clients and to consumers. For example, in 2019, Experian launched Experian Boost™, a free, first-of-its-kind, consumer-controlled tool that has the potential to impact an individual's financial health for the better. Hundreds of employees from throughout the company volunteered to personally evaluate Experian Boost because they believed in the product's potential to help millions of Americans.

Experian's Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

Through its Power of YOU inclusion and diversity movement, Experian seeks to create an environment where everyone is comfortable bringing their whole self to work, regardless of differences or backgrounds. As part of this platform, Experian has a variety of programs including eight Employee Resource Groups, which are sponsored by the company and led by employees. Another initiative that has contributed to the positive work environment is Humans of Experian, an authentic and moving video series that is distributed through Experian's networks and social media. The series highlights the personal stories of employees across the organization.

Additional Employee Programs

Experian has a variety of other programs that it has created to holistically help its employees.

These include:

HealthMatters : Experian's total wellness program is designed to encourage better physical and mental health and financial well-being among employees and their families.

: Experian's total wellness program is designed to encourage better physical and mental health and financial well-being among employees and their families. Family Friendly Policies and Environment : Experian is proud of its progressive, family-friendly policies and environment, including its generous parental leave, flexible working arrangements and flexible time off programs.

: Experian is proud of its progressive, family-friendly policies and environment, including its generous parental leave, flexible working arrangements and flexible time off programs. Heart of Experian : This refers to Experian's philanthropic and social impact programs, including donation-matching, Volunteer Time Off, awards and recognition, and corporate giving programs. Nonprofit organizations are also supported through Experian charitable grants.

: This refers to Experian's philanthropic and social impact programs, including donation-matching, Volunteer Time Off, awards and recognition, and corporate giving programs. Nonprofit organizations are also supported through Experian charitable grants. Making Your Life Easier : Making Your Life Easier encompasses a wide range of local office perks specifically designed to improve health, reduce life pressures and improve the lives of Experian employees. The program aims to help employees manage their busy lives, whether that means helping with important errands, offering healthy and creative snacks, or providing cost-savings on day-to-day essentials.

: Making Your Life Easier encompasses a wide range of local office perks specifically designed to improve health, reduce life pressures and improve the lives of Experian employees. The program aims to help employees manage their busy lives, whether that means helping with important errands, offering healthy and creative snacks, or providing cost-savings on day-to-day essentials. Employee Hardship Fund : Employees may contribute to this fund, which provides grants to employees who need financial assistance due to a traumatic life event, such as a natural disaster, accident, illness or other qualifying occurrence. Covered expenses include medical, housing, transportation, meals and other related costs.

: Employees may contribute to this fund, which provides grants to employees who need financial assistance due to a traumatic life event, such as a natural disaster, accident, illness or other qualifying occurrence. Covered expenses include medical, housing, transportation, meals and other related costs. Job Rotations : These programs are designed to fast-track development of newly hired individuals who have recently completed an undergrad or graduate program. The program is intended to work with recent college graduates to help them amass a breadth of knowledge that is cross-departmental and cross-business unit. Some rotations include an international assignment.

: These programs are designed to fast-track development of newly hired individuals who have recently completed an undergrad or graduate program. The program is intended to work with recent college graduates to help them amass a breadth of knowledge that is cross-departmental and cross-business unit. Some rotations include an international assignment. Elevate: Elevate Learning...Elevate Performance. Experian introduced two online platforms to encourage employees to become "masters of their destiny" as it relates to professional growth. The company's focus on development ensures that employees have the knowledge, access and resources they need to meet their career goals. Elevate provides employees with rich opportunities to expand their knowledge of the Experian businesses and products, build their professional capabilities and drive their performance to their utmost potential.

Throughout the past few years, Experian has received numerous accolades for its inclusive and innovative workplace and culture. Experian was named one of the Best Workplaces for Diversity in 2020 by both Fortune and Great Place to Work. Additionally, for the second consecutive year, Experian was awarded a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index. Experian was also named a Top Workplace in 2020 in Orange County, Calif., by the Orange County Register for the seventh consecutive year, and one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine for five years.

