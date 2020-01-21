Experian North America's Inclusive Workplace Culture Recognized with Prestigious Awards

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune and Great Place to Work have recognized Experian North America as one of the Best Workplaces for Diversity. Additionally, for the second year, Experian was awarded a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index.

"We're proud to be named a Best Workplace for Diversity by Fortune, and to have earned a perfect score for the second year in a row in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index," said Justin Hastings, chief human resources officer at Experian North America. "These awards recognize our truly inclusive culture where everyone has a real sense of belonging, and where differences are actively celebrated."

Fortune Best Place to Work for Diversity

As a Best Workplace for Diversity, Experian is ranked in the large company category and is featured alongside other leading companies that value diversity in the workplace.

Each year, Fortune honors 100 companies in the U.S. that do the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. To determine the Best Workplaces in Diversity, Great Place to Work analyzed feedback from thousands of Experian employees in the U.S. to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which Experian creates a great place to work for all.

Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation has recognized Experian with a 100 percent score on their 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the distinction as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

This is a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

Experian's Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

Through its Power of YOU inclusion and diversity commitment, Experian seeks to create an environment where everyone is comfortable bringing their whole self to work, regardless of differences or backgrounds. As part of this initiative, Experian has a variety of programs including eight Employee Resource Groups, which are sponsored by the company and led by employees. Additionally, Experian constantly encourages employees to be part of the ideation and creation of many of the pioneering products it brings to clients and to consumers.

Throughout the past few years, Experian has received numerous accolades for its inclusive and innovative workplace and culture, including being named a Top Workplace in Orange County, Calif., by the Orange County Register for the seventh consecutive year, and being named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine for five years.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

