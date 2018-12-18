Experian recognised as a top employer in series of global honours

LONDON and COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian, the world's leading information services company, has won Britain's Most Admired Company in the Business Support Services category at Management Today's awards in London, and has also been ranked the #1 Top Workplace in Orange County, California this past month. This follows a number of high-profile awards for 2018, which underline its position as a top employer and one of the most reputable and successful businesses in the markets in which it operates. The Company has also been named:

Top Employer for 2018 in Chile

Nationally certified as a Great Place to Work in the US

Top Employer for 2018 in South Africa

Recognized for commitment to diversity by the Advancing Women in Technology organization and the Grace Hopper Leadership Index.

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for 2018 in Malaysia

Awarded 'Best Company' by Timeheroes for having the most effective and sustainable company policy promoting volunteering in EMEA

These awards, some of which have been awarded for several consecutive years, demonstrate Experian's high-performance culture and the Company's global approach to employee empowerment, fostering a culture of innovation, diversity and inclusion.

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, Experian plc, commented: "It is a huge honour to be recognised for these awards around the world and a clear testament to our 17,000 talented, truly diverse and brilliant colleagues across 39 countries in which we operate. We are committed to creating a great place to work, supporting a positive environment and fostering a culture of innovation, in which great talent can thrive, feel valued and drive sustainable growth and continuous development of our Company. We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our employees and we remain committed to supporting their success."

Mark Wells, Global Head of HR, Experian plc, added: "Our success is a direct result of the exceptional people who make up our company. At Experian, we embrace a truly inclusive culture, where everyone has a real sense of belonging. Creating a better tomorrow starts from within the Company and that is why we are committed to improving gender diversity and gender pay gap. We also strive to search the globe for the very best individuals, so that we can innovate and meet the needs of our increasingly diverse clients. Drawing on this collective strength is what truly makes us a top workplace and we are pleased our efforts have been recognised with these awards."

Experian prides itself on supporting a positive work environment for its employees across the world. The Company's progressive policies in areas such as female empowerment, flexible working and paid parental leave, Experian Clubs and Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) ensure that employees can flourish and feel proud and happy to work at Experian.

As part of Experian's commitment to financial inclusion, employees continue to make a difference to their local communities. They have volunteered almost 46,000 hours to support community and financial education programmes. By using their expertise to positively impact their communities, the employees gained new skills and experience that they were able to bring back into the business. The Company also launched a listening strategy to ensure that employees are actively feeding back and encouraged to share new ideas, solutions and innovations to continue developing Experian as an outstanding place to work with a high-performance culture.

Further information about the awards can be found below.

Contact:

Leisl Pillay

Experian Public Relations

1 714 830 3184

Leisl.pillay@experian.com

About Experian

Experian® is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index. Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the company.

About Britain's Most Admired Companies Awards

The Britain's Most Admired Companies Awards rate and record the reputations of the UK's largest and most successful businesses. The awards, which have been running since 1990, are an important indicator of the highest performing companies in British business. The awards are based on a piece of bespoke academic research by Leeds Business School. It is a peer review survey and to do well companies must win the respect of their fiercest critics, their competitors. In 2018, for the third consecutive year, Experian has been recognised as Experian Wins Most Admired Company

About Top Workplace Awards

The Orange County Register's Top Workplace awards are based on employee feedback in a survey of hundreds of leading companies in Orange County. This year marks the sixth time that Experian has been honoured with this award and ranked the #1 Top Workplace

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work selects companies for certification based on a combination of responses to an employee survey and a written submission setting out programs and practices which are helping to shape our culture. Experian has also achieved national recognition as a Great Place to Work.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Experian