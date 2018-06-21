Experian redefines marketing to help automotive brands better engage and connect with car buyers

With approximately $35 billion dedicated to U.S. automotive advertising annually, marketers are challenged with managing myriad data sources and technologies across different vendors and, most importantly, optimizing return on every marketing dollar spent. Experian Marketing Engine addresses these challenges by segmenting and identifying in-market car buyers, uncovering the most appropriate communications channels, delivering personalized messages that resonate and measuring campaign effectiveness.

"With continued fluctuations in new vehicle sales attributed to a host of reasons, such as increased gas prices and high vehicle costs, automotive brands need to find ways to make vehicle ownership more appealing to consumers," said John Gray, Experian's president of Automotive. "Experian Marketing Engine helps automotive marketers use data and technology to make better decisions, find potential car buyers and deliver relevant advertisements — ultimately leading to more consumers heading into dealerships."

Fueled by Experian's existing automotive, identity and marketing capabilities, Experian Marketing Engine helps connect online and offline identities; identify highly specific, in-market automotive audiences; distribute omnichannel campaigns across numerous media destinations; and track campaign performance based on actual sales results. It leverages automotive-specific insights, including vehicle purchase behaviors, ownership data and automotive equity, and combines them with marketing data like demographics, purchasing habits and lifestyle interests so brands can have more meaningful interactions with prospective car buyers.

"People base their car-buying decisions on different criteria than they did in the past. So, the way brands market to individuals needs to evolve," added Gray. "By looking at data differently, auto brands can uncover hidden opportunities, make more informed decisions and reach car buyers on a more personal level. For example, a campaign can more easily tell a personalized, consistent story to a potential in-market car shopper across multiple channels, including mobile, email, digital and addressable TV."

To learn more about Experian Marketing Engine and the suite of products and services, visit https://www.experian.com/automotive/automotive-marketing-research.html.

