Experian takes the next step forward in identity resolution to help marketers more easily connect offline and online identities

Experian's MarketingConnectSM platform addresses the challenges many marketers encounter during the identity resolution process, which includes managing a wide range of data types and sources across disparate technologies from different vendors. It also helps marketers remain compliant with privacy standards and protect consumer information. Powered by Experian's existing identity and marketing capabilities, the new solution set lets marketers connect offline and online identifiers to create a single customer view, build custom audience segments, implement cross-channel advertising campaigns and measure campaign results — all via a consolidated platform from a single vendor.

According to a recent Gartner report, "marketing teams, particularly those with digital advertising and digital marketing disciplines, should investigate cross-device identification solutions to provide a more complete understanding of customers and prospects. Benefits primarily focus on more effective targeting, personalization and measurement efforts."*

Based on recent data from Experian, 60 percent of organizations plan to prioritize the customer experience and 25 percent plan to undergo a single customer view project within the next 12 months.

"Identity is about more than just spanning every interaction to understand an individual's preferences and opinions. It's the basis of every single marketing initiative," said Kevin Dean, Experian's president of Marketing Services. "For identity resolution to be effective, marketers need to identify customers accurately and optimize their campaigns with those insights. MarketingConnect opens the door for marketers to do precisely that — achieve effective identity resolution, deliver relevant ads to consumers and make better marketing decisions."

