Experian voted as top media planning and attribution provider in Adweek's inaugural Readers' Choice: Best of Tech Awards

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek's readers voted Experian as the top advertising and marketing technology provider for media planning and attribution. The recognition was part of Adweek's inaugural Readers' Choice: Best of Tech awards, which asked readers to vote on solutions providers across 24 advertising and marketing technology categories.

"Effective media planning and measurement have become crucial components of every marketing campaign, and more marketers understand the priority," said Kevin Dean, Experian's president and general manager of Marketing Services, North America. "Our recognition is a testament to our commitment to foster a culture of continuous innovation, and provide our clients with advanced data and analytical capabilities to plan and measure the success of their campaigns and optimize future content—all leading toward less wasted ad spend and a more relevant experience for consumers."

Experian offers a host of media planning, measurement and response attribution solutions that allow marketers to gain data-driven insights into their marketing performance. OmniImpact™ is Experian's powerful measurement solution that enables marketers to quickly gain access to powerful insights that improve their marketing strategy and influence future campaigns. In addition, Experian offers solutions designed for specific industries, such as OmniImpact for Automotive and OmniImpact for Financial Services.

OmniImpact offers the following features:

A progressive measurement strategy, meaning you can grow from one solution to the next depending on your comfort level

Both closed loop and multi-channel measurement for television, digital, email and direct mail

A rich interactive dashboard that allows you to export for your own data analytics and modeling needs

CMO Worthy reports that link actual sales to campaign viewing data

Experian's best-in-class data to add actionable insight to your results

Additionally, OmniActivation Strategic Services provides marketers with fully managed, data-driven digital campaigns across online, mobile and social. The process begins with audience segmentation and ends with post-campaign, closed-loop measurement.

Learn more about Experian's suite of measurement solutions including OmniImpact at https://www.experian.com/marketing-services/targeting/marketing-measurement/marketing-campaign-measurement.html. For information on OmniActivation Strategic Services, visit https://www.experian.com/marketing-services/targeting/omnichannel-activation/digital-advertising-campaign.html.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,200 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

