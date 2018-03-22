Experian's new online dispute center helps consumers correct issues with their credit reports easily and conveniently

Some consumers opt to pay credit repair companies to submit requested corrections on their behalf. The Experian dispute center helps consumers avoid that scenario by providing access — via a computer or smart device — to an online portal where they can quickly discover inaccurate information on their Experian credit report, dispute it and request its removal, at no cost. Disputing possible inaccuracies through Experian also keeps consumers engaged in the process, rather than relying on third parties that sometimes promise results they can't deliver, such as drastically improving credit scores.

"We believe everyone deserves access to quality credit," said Alex Lintner, president, Experian Consumer Information Services. "We're constantly innovating to empower consumers with greater control over the accuracy of their data. The Experian dispute center is a great example of this. It allows anyone with internet access and an Experian credit file to quickly identify misinformation or suspicious activity and initiate the corrective measures needed to maintain their credit health."

Using the Experian dispute center (http://www.experian.com/disputes), consumers can:

Get their Experian credit report

Follow contextual links designed to help them better understand and access various sections of their report

Upload photos of supporting materials directly from their smartphone

Receive timely alerts updating them on the current status of their active disputes

Sort and view the accounts listed on their credit report by alphabetical order, date opened or status, and filter by categories such as collections or installment loans

"Consumers can access their free online Experian credit report* from the Experian dispute center and select items to dispute right from the same screen," said Michelle Felice-Steele, senior director of Product Management at Experian. "These are some of the enhancements we've made in response to consumer feedback, and we'll continue to improve and collaborate with consumers as they pursue their financial goals."

To obtain a free Experian credit report and submit a dispute, visit http://www.experian.com/disputes.

For more information about the dispute process, read the frequently asked questions at http://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/credit-education/faqs/disputes-faqs.

About Experian

Experian® is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have more than 16,000 people operating across 37 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian Information Solutions, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Includes a free Experian credit report refreshed every 30 days on sign-on. This offer does not include a free credit score.

Contacts:



Sandra A. Bernardo

Experian

1 949 567 3676

sandra.bernardo@experianinteractive.com

Greg Young

Experian

1 949 567 3791

greg.young@experianinteractive.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experians-new-online-dispute-center-helps-consumers-correct-issues-with-their-credit-reports-easily-and-conveniently-300617951.html

SOURCE Experian

Related Links

http://www.experian.com

