Experience '18 Brings Together the Customer Experience Community and the World's Top Brands

"We are bringing together thought leaders and the customer experience community to propel the industry forward and help companies accelerate business growth and innovation," said Borge Hald, CEO and Co-Founder, Medallia. "Speakers from leading companies will provide real-life case studies and share insights and best practices for CX programs that truly impact bottom line results and transform organizations. Plus, we'll be unveiling breakthrough innovations to our platform, Medallia Experience Cloud™, and announce exciting new partnerships."

This year's lineup of keynote speakers includes:

Tiffani Bova , Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist, Salesforce

, Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist, Salesforce Tracey D. Brown , Sr. VP of Operations and Chief Experience Officer, Sam's Club

, Sr. VP of Operations and Chief Experience Officer, Sam's Club Jennifer Dulski , Head of Groups and Community, Facebook

, Head of Groups and Community, Facebook Avinash Kaushik , Author, Web Analytics 2.0. Digital Marketing Evangelist, Google

, Author, Web Analytics 2.0. Digital Marketing Evangelist, Google Theresa McLaughlin , Global Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank Group

, Global Chief Marketing Officer, TD Bank Group Jason Mock , SVP, Preferred and Small Business Client Services Executive, Bank of America

In addition to keynote sessions, the conference focuses on providing both the high-level vision plus the ground-level actions that drive CX strategy and execution across these critical themes: demonstrating CX impact, driving culture and accountability, inspiring CX innovation, and evolving CX programs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet 1:1 with Medallia CX experts for tailored advice, demos at the Experience Showcase, and product deep-dives at the Product Theater where attendees can learn more about Medallia's newest product features and enhancements.

"Experience '17 was an incredibly valuable conference for me," said Nicolle Paradise, Senior Director of Client Experience at ADP. "I'm a firm believer that whatever you can measure, you can improve. In that, Medallia's conference provided deep insights into new areas to quantify that when leveraged, would accelerate positive growth for clients, employees, and shareholders. Can't wait to see what Experience '18 has in store for us!"

This is a must-attend event for professionals to learn practical advice on how to win through CX. It combines Medallia's expertise with best practices from an ecosystem of global brands and world-class partners including global systems integrators, management consultancies, CX consultancies and tech leaders. To learn more and register for Experience '18, visit www.experience.medallia.com.

Medallia's mission is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia Software-as-a-Service application to help them capture customer feedback everywhere the customer is (on the phone, in store, online, mobile), understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve their performance. Founded in 2001, Medallia has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Buenos Aires, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

