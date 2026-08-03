Experience 55+ Living at the Altis™ at Serenity Lifestyle Showcase Event

Tri Pointe Homes Hosts an Educational Event at Altis™ at Serenity's New 55 and Better Community

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes® invites prospective homebuyers and community members to discover what modern active adult living offers during their first Altis™ at Serenity Lifestyle Showcase to be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event welcomes anyone interested in exploring a vibrant 55+ active adult community featuring local vendors, live music, food trucks, fun activities, and amenity and model home tours.

The Lifestyle Showcase gives visitors a firsthand look at what makes everyday life at Altis™ at Serenity unique, with the opportunity to tour the community and meet residents and team members. In addition to enjoying the day's activities, attendees can learn more about the benefits of active adult living, explore available home designs and ask questions about the lifestyle and amenities offered within the 55+ community.

"What excites me most about Altis™ at Serenity is seeing our residents form real friendships and embrace an active lifestyle they've helped create from the ground up," said Vice President of Community Experience at Tri Pointe Homes – Raleigh James Flanagan. "Today's 55+ communities are redefining what active adult living looks like, and we hope this showcase gives visitors a firsthand look at just how vibrant, social and connection-driven life at Altis™ at Serenity can be."

Event attendees will have the chance to see Altis™ at Serenity's resort-style amenity center, currently under construction, and seven model homes while enjoying live entertainment, local food and interactive experiences. The showcase will feature acoustic duo Stolen Goods, live caricatures by Tooney Ty Caricature, and food trucks BUOY Bowls, Off the Hog and Mr. Puebla Tacos. Local organizations and businesses, including Friends of Fuquay, Truman's Smokehouse, Visionary Microgreens and the Serenity community information team, will also be on-site.

For those interested in learning more about living at Altis™ at Serenity, representatives from Tri Pointe Homes will be available throughout the event to answer questions about the community, available homes and future homebuilding opportunities. Guests can also learn about move-in ready homes as well as ready-to-build floorplans allowing buyers to customize their finishes, options and features from the start.

The Altis™ at Serenity Lifestyle Showcase is free and open to the public at 90 Serene Xing in Fuquay-Varina. Attendees may RSVP here.

About Tri Pointe Homes® [Raleigh]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2025) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-Certified company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

SOURCE Tri Pointe Homes