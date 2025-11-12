Tri Pointe Homes Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Amenities Center for Altis at Serenity

The Altis at Serenity Community Clubhouse is Set to Open Fall 2026

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raleigh Division of Tri Pointe Homes® has officially broken ground on the future amenity site of Altis™ at Serenity in Fuquay-Varina, the division's first 55+ lifestyle brand community. The 8,000 square foot clubhouse is expected to open in the fall of 2026 and will serve as the heart of the Altis community, offering a resort-like premium community space unlike anything else in the area.

The future Altis at Serenity clubhouse will feature a wide range of amenities meant to elevate any lifestyle. Inside, residents can enjoy several inviting spaces including a game room with wine lockers, a pool table and shuffleboard. The fully equipped fitness center is complete with both cardio and strength training equipment, as well as a dedicated yoga room for both classes and individual use. The clubhouse's central gathering area is a multipurpose room with a full catering kitchen. To encourage the use of both indoor and outdoor spaces, the multipurpose room opens to a covered patio with a fire pit and seating area. The exquisite design of the clubhouse blends rustic elements and contemporary touches, embodying the warmth and vibrancy of the close-knit community that is Altis at Serenity.

Beyond the clubhouse, residents will have access to an array of outdoor amenities designed for relaxation, recreation and connection. Whether engaging in a friendly match on the bocce ball court, playing a round on the community's two pickleball courts, or spending time with pets at the fenced-in dog park, residents can embrace an active lifestyle at every turn. Homeowners also have access to a resort-style swimming pool complete with lap lanes and a sun shelf.

Notably, the community will have a lifestyle director on-site to help coordinate events and gatherings for Altis homeowners, as well as manage use of the clubhouse meeting spaces and fitness center. This dedicated role ensures residents have ample opportunities to stay active, social and engaged within the community.

"The Altis at Serenity clubhouse will serve as the social hub of the community," said Tri Pointe Homes Raleigh Division Vice President of Community Experience James Flanagan. "It was important for us to provide our active adult residents with a place to connect and support their vibrant lifestyles. The spaces at the Altis clubhouse will undoubtedly foster connection, belonging and shared experiences among residents."

Altis at Serenity will add 425 active adult homes to the 550-acre planned community of Serenity, which was named the "2024 Community of the Year" by the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Altis at Serenity will feature three distinct series of homes and offer nine floor plans ranging from 1,281-3,290 square feet, 2-4 bedrooms, 2-4.5 bathrooms and 2-bay garages. In addition to the future Altis clubhouse, residents will have access to the greater Serenity community's recreational offerings.

Serenity offers a sprawling, tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life, while still being conveniently located near the shopping, dining, and entertainment in Fuquay-Varina. Its location also provides quick and easy access to healthcare institutions including, Duke Health, UNC Medical Center, UNC Rex Healthcare and WakeMed for added peace of mind.

Pricing for Altis at Serenity starts in the $400ks. For more information, visit www.tripointehomes.com/raleigh/altis-at-serenity.

About Tri Pointe Homes® [Raleigh]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025) and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2025). Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

