Tri Pointe Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Auburn at Cordovan in Firestone with New Home Designs, Community Amenities, and Grand Opening Festivities

Part of the larger Cordovan community, Tri Pointe Homes along with two respected national builders join together to bring the community to life. Auburn at Cordovan, the largest of the single-family lot series, represents a premier opportunity for homebuyers seeking elevated homes, flexible living arrangements, and the benefits of a vibrant, planned community comprised of approximately 650 total homesites.

Curated for the Colorado lifestyle, Auburn at Cordovan features a collection of homes offering:

Spacious single-family home designs ranging from 2,317 to 5,076 square feet





On select floorplans, standard Recreational Vehicle (RV) Garages, providing secure storage for outdoor adventure vehicles, recreational equipment, and Colorado toys





Optional Gen Smart Suites®, Tri Pointe Homes' innovative multi-generational living solution that provides a private and personalized space for extended family members, caregivers, adult children, or long-term guests





Available finished basements that expand living and entertainment space

Complementing the home's innovative designs, the community features amenities that promote an active, connected lifestyle. Among the standout offerings is Round-About Park, a central gathering place where residents can connect, homeowners can enjoy outdoor activities and neighbors can come together to experience the community's lively spirit.

As excitement continues to build around the community, leaders from the Town of Firestone recently met with the Tri Pointe Homes Colorado leadership team to formally welcome Auburn at Cordovan and celebrate the continued growth, investment, and opportunities the community will bring to the region.

"At Tri Pointe Homes, we believe that a home is much more than walls and a roof. It's where first steps are taken, holidays are celebrated, milestones are achieved, and memories are made," said Kelly Taga, Division President of Tri Pointe Homes Colorado. "This community offers more than beautiful homes – it also offers opportunities for connection, recreation, and a lifestyle that embraces everything people love about Colorado. We're thrilled to bring Auburn at Cordovan to Firestone and help families create lasting memories for generations to come."

As part of the official Grand Opening festivities, Tri Pointe Homes will host a community event on Saturday, June 27th from Noon to 4pm. Guests are invited to tour the community while enjoying live music, interactive activities including face painting, and a variety of local food offerings!

Designed to introduce homebuyers and community members to Auburn at Cordovan, the event will showcase the neighborhood's welcoming atmosphere and lifestyle offerings, while providing an opportunity to explore thoughtfully designed homes, review available floor plans, and discover the unique features that define the collection.

The Cordovan community reflects a shared vision among its builder partners to create a vibrant neighborhood that blends modern home design, community connectivity, and long-term value. Auburn at Cordovan serves as Tri Pointe Homes' signature contribution to this exciting new destination, offering innovative home designs that support a wide range of lifestyles.

Additional information regarding home availability, pricing, and community offerings can be found by visiting www.TriPointeHomes.com/Cordovan or by visiting Auburn at Cordovan during Grand Opening weekend.

About Tri Pointe Homes® [Colorado]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2025) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Colorado real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

SOURCE Tri Pointe Homes