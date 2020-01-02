Experience a New Road Scholar Learning Adventure in the U.S. and Abroad in 2020

This year marks the 100 th anniversary of American women winning the right to vote and the 400 th anniversary of the Mayflower landing. Road Scholar has developed programs for adults over 50 who are interested in exploring both of these important milestones, as well as invites participants aboard the Aegean Odyssey on its first floating classroom. From active outdoor and off-the-beaten path adventures, to programs exploring global climate change and civil rights, there is something for everyone interested in lifelong learning.

Campus of the Year

Out of the 150 countries that Road Scholar visits, Canada was chosen as its Campus of the Year for 2020. Click here to learn why.

Civil Rights

In February, Road Scholar will launch its inaugural Civil Rights Conference in Montgomery, Alabama. The conference welcomes several expert speakers, including Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, as well as over 200 Road Scholars from across the U.S.

Aegean Odyssey

Beginning in March, Road Scholar's Aegean Odyssey will embark on its maiden voyage. Participants travel aboard the 350-passenger ship, while exploring the Greek Isles, the French Riviera, and the British Isles.

The voyages are 20% to 30% below the cost of most commercial cruises, and Road Scholar offers free airfare from many cities.

Women-Only

Each year, more and more solo travelers, particularly women, pack their bags and hit the road to explore the world together. To meet the growing demand of women who wish to learn exclusively in the company of other women, Road Scholar has added new women-only programs as well as departures on selected programs.

"Whether traveling with friends, a partner or solo, each of our 5,500 programs offer an unparalleled educational experience with unique itineraries, expert lecturers and inquisitive individuals with whom to share the experience," said James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "If you're interested in learning something new in 2020, I encourage you to consider a Road Scholar learning adventure."

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults – a true university of the world. It offers 5,500 programs in 150 countries and 50 states, as well as financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the world leader in educational travel since 1975. Learn more at press.roadscholar.org.

SOURCE Road Scholar

Related Links

http://www.roadscholar.org

