Experience a Night of Old School Raving with Trauma Live's Trauma Fest 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June 16th & 17th, 2023, will mark the return of Trauma Fest to Downtown Los Angeles. With an eclectic lineup spanning rave eras of today and yesterday. Headliners include: Goldie, Two Fingers, Invisibl Skratch Piklz, Headless Horseman Live, Paranoid London Live, and The Mover Live. Trauma Fest is set to bring two days of Acid, Techno, Hardcore, Jungle & Rave to the City of Angels. This 21-and-over festival will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. with a cash bar on site. Get tickets online at https://www.traumalive.us/events .

Co-Headlining the festival is the iconic Goldie, accompanied by Amon Tobin performing under his Two Fingers moniker. Also on the bill are the SF-based turntable donsInvisibl Skratch Piklz, including Qbert, Shorkut & D-Styles. A dark warehouse will be filled with pounding kicks and 303 acid lines from three live acts — Headless Horseman, Paranoid London, and The Mover. The full lineup features 2 Bad Mice, Altern 8, Chosen Few, Doc Scott, Ghost In The Machine, Jimmy Edgar, Marc Acardipane, Somniac One, The Outside Agency, Apx-1, Arcid b2b Cetra, Baseck, Fester, Fiend, Flapjack, Louis Love, Mapamota, R.A.W., Ron D Core, Star Eyes, The Coastal Commission, Thee-o, special guests Lights Down Low, and hosted by Kemst, MC Questionmark, and Rockie Raccoon.

The old-school vibes will be reinforced by a two-stage DTLA warehouse location with heavy sound provided by LA underground sound master, Sam Robson, and his Pure Filth sound system. Get tickets now and experience a night of Old School Raving with Trauma Fest 2023!

Headlining Trauma Fest 2023 is an all-star lineup of legendary underground acts. Goldie , the iconic jungle, drum and bass, and hip-hop producer will deliver a set of seminal records from labels such as Reinforced and Metalheadz. Altern 8 , the UK-based masked act, will bring us back to 92 with the hardcore breakbeat classics from their hit album Full On Mask Hysteria. Chosen Few , the internationally renowned gabber artist from the Netherlands will bring his 30-year career to life with a set of raving tunes. Jimmy Edgar , the experimental producer, and artist from Detroit will bring in lush synths and driving beats, as well as a unique blend of techno, jungle, and R&B. Dutch duo Ghost in the Machine , with their mean and tightly-coiled techno sound, will provide an unnerving ambiance and a constant brooding tension. Last but not least, 2 Bad Mice , the iconic English hardcore/drum and bass trio, will bring their 1992 hit "Bombscare" and their influence on the drum and bass scene. Experience a night of unforgettable music at Trauma Fest 2023.

Founded in 1999, Trauma Live produces events in the Electronic Music Industry. Always paying homage to the early rave sounds and vibe, Trauma Live runs several brands including Trauma Fest, Vibration, and HardRush.

