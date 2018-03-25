Experience a Silken Stay This Spring at Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

According to traditional Chinese wellness philosophy, spring or 'Chun Fen' is a time of re-awakening, when it is important to nourish the body for the seasons ahead. Inspired by the legendary Silk Road trade route, the hotel is offering holistic silken experiences that will rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit of today's travellers.

Sleep in Silk

To hotel has launched a luxury accommodation offer, Sleep in Silk. Guests booking the package will enjoy the comforts of a gorgeous Mandarin River View room with views over the Huangpu River, plus a large circular bathtub and walk-in rainforest shower in their en-suite bathroom.

Awaiting each Sleep in Silk guest in their room will be a set of MANITO Classic pyjamas made from 100% mulberry silk, which is soft and smooth to the touch and allows skin to breathe and regenerate overnight.

Also included in the Sleep in Silk offer is a Spa credit of RMB200, a beskpoke good night drink at Qi Bar, and lavish breakfast at Zest the following morning. The package is priced from RMB3,388 net and is available until 30 June 2018.

Smooth as Silk "Blind Tasting"

In an entertaining twist on the traditional method of blind wine tasting, where bottles are covered, Fifty 8° Grill will instead invite participants to wear luxurious MANITO silk eye masks. Each wine has been specially selected to complement new spring menus created by two Michelin star chef consultant Richard Ekkebus. Blind tasting winners will enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and receive a MANITO silk eye mask as a special gift. A minimum spend of RMB588 net per person is required.

The Silk Road Spa Treatment

Guests can unwind with a signature Silk Road treatment at the Forbes Five Star-rated Spa at Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai. The three-hour detoxifying and rejuvenating spa session begins with a welcoming foot ritual and exfoliating body mask of ground lotus seeds, pepper and Chinese dates - all precious ingredients once traded along the Silk Road. Guests will then enjoy a massage personalized according to their preferences.

To make the Silk Road experience extra special, guests will enjoy a thermal suite experience and receive a MANITO Light Travel Set containing a pair of shoes, eye mask and lingerie bag to take home. The package is priced at RMB 2,620 plus 15% service charge per person.

For further information, visit www.mandarinoriental.com/pudong.

