Experience A Taste Of Feast Portland At Home With Hestan Cue

The collection features 20 video-guided, chef-tested recipes for the Hestan Cue, including step-by-step instruction and automatic time and temperature control allowing anyone to recreate perfect results at home. Available now via free download on the iOS and Android Hestan Cue app, home cooks will have the confidence of knowing these recipes will be a success.

Feast Portland headliners featured on the Hestan Cue app include:

Bonnie Morales , Kachka, Kachinka, ( Portland, OR )

, Kachka, Kachinka, ( ) Brad Farmerie , Saxon + Parole, Ghost Donkey ( New York, NY )

, Saxon + Parole, Ghost Donkey ( ) Brandon Jew , Mister Jiu's ( San Francisco, CA )

, Mister Jiu's ( ) Elias Cairo , Olympia Provisions ( Portland, OR )

, Olympia Provisions ( ) Sean Brock , Husk ( Charleston, SC ; Nashville, TN ; Savannah, GA ; Greenville, SC )

"If you're in town for Feast Portland, check out our interactive cooking stations," said Chef Philip Tessier, culinary director of Hestan Cue. "But if you're not, you can recreate some amazing dishes by five of the festival headliners on the Hestan Cue app. These 20 new recipes are just the beginning of our expanding collection of chef-tested recipes."

Hestan Cue invites Feast Portland guests to its activation in the Grand Tasting celebration at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday, Sept. 14, 1-5pm and Saturday, Sept. 15, 12-5pm. Attendees are invited to cook their own crepe using the smart technology of the Cue.

Hestan Cue's sold out, hands-on master class "The Future of Cooking" on Sunday, Sept. 16, 11am-1pm, will be hosted by acclaimed Chef Philip Tessier, coach of the 2017 Bocuse d'Or team to Gold, and the team behind Hestan Smart Cooking. Attendees will prepare a chef-quality meal while Chef Tessier gives a personalized tour of Hestan Cue's new app-guided cooking system.

About Hestan Smart Cooking



Born in Napa Valley, California, Hestan CueTM takes the guesswork out of cooking with its video-guided, smart cooking system. Developed by Michelin-starred chefs, pioneering software developers and meticulous designers, the system—smart cookware, smart induction burner, and recipe app—work together to automatically control the pan temperature and timing of each recipe step. With hundreds of video-guided recipes, each with proven tips and culinary techniques, users can expect to learn new skills each time they cook, while enjoying delicious new dishes in the comfort of their home. Learn more at hestancue.com.

