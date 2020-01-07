Experience A Winter Bermuda Getaway For Less During The Pink Sale

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip the script on the winter blues and plan a getaway to the sunny – and pink! – shores of Bermuda. Less than a two-hour flight from most East Coast cities, the destination's upcoming Pink Sale makes a trip to the Jewel of the Atlantic even more alluring, offering travelers the chance to experience all Bermuda has to offer while receiving up to 50 percent off at one of the 14 participating resorts.

The Pink Sale offer must be booked between January 7 and January 21, 2020 and is valid for travel January 8-April 30, 2020 and September 1-December 21, 2020. The website features all the details of the sale and special offers from each of the participating properties, including specific black-out periods.

Participating hotels include:

Aunt Nea's Inn – A historic Bermudian guest house located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George's , Aunt Nea's Inn offers original woodwork and building craftsmanship from the 1700s, contemporary comforts, and stunning harbour and garden views. Book by calling 441-296-2868 or visit https://auntneasinn.com/.

A historic Bermudian guest house located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of , Aunt Nea's Inn offers original woodwork and building craftsmanship from the 1700s, contemporary comforts, and stunning harbour and garden views. Book by calling 441-296-2868 or visit https://auntneasinn.com/. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa – The Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa features lush manicured gardens, intuitive staff and adults-only accommodations that reflect the timeless charm of the 300-year-old property. Book by calling 800-468-7300 or visit http://www.cambridgebeaches.com/.

The Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa features lush manicured gardens, intuitive staff and adults-only accommodations that reflect the timeless charm of the 300-year-old property. Book by calling 800-468-7300 or visit http://www.cambridgebeaches.com/. Coco Reef Resort – Resting on beautiful Elbow Beach, Coco Reef gives you the best of both worlds. Just 10 minutes from the City of Hamilton , a bustling city with shopping, nightlife, restaurants and ferry/bus stations, you'll have all you need to make your trip to Bermuda perfect. Book by calling 441-236-5416 or visit http://cocoreefbermuda.com/.

Resting on beautiful Elbow Beach, Coco Reef gives you the best of both worlds. Just 10 minutes from the , a bustling city with shopping, nightlife, restaurants and ferry/bus stations, you'll have all you need to make your trip to perfect. Book by calling 441-236-5416 or visit http://cocoreefbermuda.com/. Coral Beach and Tennis Club – Set among large lush sub-tropical gardens, overlooking the turquoise water and pink sand beach, the Coral Beach and Tennis Club is a private members-only club. Offer includes full breakfast and traditional afternoon tea daily, as well as full use of amenities at the club (tennis and squash courts, newly renovated gym and beach facilities). Book by calling 888-300-7349 or visit http://www.coralbeachclub.com/.

Set among large lush sub-tropical gardens, overlooking the turquoise water and pink sand beach, the Coral Beach and Tennis Club is a private members-only club. Offer includes full breakfast and traditional afternoon tea daily, as well as full use of amenities at the club (tennis and squash courts, newly renovated gym and beach facilities). Book by calling 888-300-7349 or visit http://www.coralbeachclub.com/. Fairmont Southampton – Perched on Bermuda's breathtaking south shore with miles of pristine sand beaches, Fairmont Southampton is a luxury resort surrounded by breathtaking gardens and an 18-hole executive par-3 golf course. Book by visiting http://www.fairmont.com/southampton-bermuda/ or call 866-540-4497.

– Perched on breathtaking south shore with miles of pristine sand beaches, is a luxury resort surrounded by breathtaking gardens and an 18-hole executive par-3 golf course. Book by visiting http://www.fairmont.com/southampton-bermuda/ or call 866-540-4497. Greenbank Guest House - Stay in the heart of Bermuda and save. This waterfront collection of well-appointed cottages offers some of the best views of Hamilton Harbour you'll find – especially at sunset. Book by calling 441-236-3615 or visit https://greenbankbermuda.com/pink-sale/ .

Stay in the heart of and save. This waterfront collection of well-appointed cottages offers some of the best views of Hamilton Harbour you'll find – especially at sunset. Book by calling 441-236-3615 or visit https://greenbankbermuda.com/pink-sale/ Grotto Bay Beach Resort – Grotto Bay Beach Resort sits on a tropical estate featuring dramatic caves and acres of woodland preserves along the water's edge in Bailey's Bay. Scattered over 21 acres and three private beaches are 11 brightly colored cottages in traditional Bermudian architecture overlooking the turquoise waters. Book by calling 855-4-Grotto, 441-293-8333 or visit http://www.grottobay.com/.

Grotto Bay Beach Resort sits on a tropical estate featuring dramatic caves and acres of woodland preserves along the water's edge in Bailey's Bay. Scattered over 21 acres and three private beaches are 11 brightly colored cottages in traditional Bermudian architecture overlooking the turquoise waters. Book by calling 855-4-Grotto, 441-293-8333 or visit http://www.grottobay.com/. Hamilton Princess & Beach Club – The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is a newly renovated urban oasis featuring the epicurean delights of internationally acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson and a stunning infinity edge resort pool with spectacular views of Hamilton Harbour. Book by calling 800-441-1414 or visit https://www.thehamiltonprincess.com/.

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is a newly renovated urban oasis featuring the epicurean delights of internationally acclaimed chef and a stunning infinity edge resort pool with spectacular views of Hamilton Harbour. Book by calling 800-441-1414 or visit https://www.thehamiltonprincess.com/. Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa – Newstead Belmont Hills is a unique all-suite property that sets itself apart by blending top resort amenities with the personalized service of an intimate boutique hotel. Book by calling 441-236-6060 or visit https://www.newsteadbelmonthills.com/offers/offer/#PINK.

Newstead Belmont Hills is a unique all-suite property that sets itself apart by blending top resort amenities with the personalized service of an intimate boutique hotel. Book by calling 441-236-6060 or visit https://www.newsteadbelmonthills.com/offers/offer/#PINK. Rosedon Hotel Bermuda – At Rosedon Hotel, a boutique property centrally located within walking distance to Hamilton , guests enjoy lovely rooms decorated with traditional English and island flair along with amenities including a private pool, and lush gardens. Book by calling 441-295-1640 or visit www.rosedon.com.

At Rosedon Hotel, a boutique property centrally located within walking distance to , guests enjoy lovely rooms decorated with traditional English and island flair along with amenities including a private pool, and lush gardens. Book by calling 441-295-1640 or visit www.rosedon.com. Rosewood Bermuda – Rosewood Bermuda offers serene sophistication that eludes formality. With its sweeping views of jewel-green hills and cerulean blue Atlantic waters, the resort offers an iconic island getaway with unexpected British charm. Book by calling 888-767-3966 or visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/bermuda.

Rosewood offers serene sophistication that eludes formality. With its sweeping views of jewel-green hills and cerulean blue Atlantic waters, the resort offers an iconic island getaway with unexpected British charm. Book by calling 888-767-3966 or visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/bermuda. Royal Palms Hotel – The elegant Royal Palms Hotel and Restaurant offers the best of Bermudian hospitality. This quintessential boutique hotel boasts a blend of colonial and Bermudian architecture in a tranquil garden setting. Book by calling 441-292-1854 or visit http://www.royalpalms.bm/.

The elegant Royal Palms Hotel and Restaurant offers the best of Bermudian hospitality. This quintessential boutique hotel boasts a blend of colonial and Bermudian architecture in a tranquil garden setting. Book by calling 441-292-1854 or visit http://www.royalpalms.bm/. The Reefs Resort & Club - Nestled in a pink sand cove surrounded by Bermuda's wind-swept limestone cliffs, The Reefs echoes the island's enduring elegance, blending it effortlessly with a youthful, make-our-own-rules spirit that charms friends old and new. Book by calling 800-742-2008 or visit https://www.thereefs.com/specials-packages.

Nestled in a pink sand cove surrounded by wind-swept limestone cliffs, The Reefs echoes the island's enduring elegance, blending it effortlessly with a youthful, make-our-own-rules spirit that charms friends old and new. Book by calling 800-742-2008 or visit https://www.thereefs.com/specials-packages. Willowbank Resort – Located in Somerset on Bermuda's western end, the Willowbank features two beautiful beaches, a recently refurbished pool, tennis court, a fitness gym and children's area – plus it provides complimentary shuttle service for dine-arounds. Book by calling 441-234-1616 or visit https://www.willowbankresort.com/

Offers on select resort amenities are based on availability at the time of booking. Blackout dates and restrictions may apply. To learn more about the Pink Sale, visit http://www.gotobermuda.com/pinksale.

About the Bermuda Tourism Authority

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is an independent, non-government, entity and the official destination marketing organization for the island country. The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) promotes Bermuda globally as a world-class destination for leisure and group travel and tourism investment. For more information visit: www.gotobermuda.com/bermudatourism.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adél Grobler

Bermuda@turnerpr.com

TURNER

(212) 889-1700

SOURCE Bermuda