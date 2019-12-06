Experience a Winter Wonderland and Exciting Recreation in Benzie County, Michigan

BENZONIA, Mich., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Winter Wonderland is flourishing in picturesque Benzie County, Michigan. Experience the award-winning Crystal Mountain for holiday events and winter experiences on the slopes and along snowy trails. The resort offers skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, fat tire biking and beautiful amenities including a lovely farm-to-table restaurant, children's activities, child care, sensational spa services, indoor pool access, a fitness room, as well as, the ability to relax in front of the fire in a condo or rented vacation home. More Benzie County lodging includes historic hotel rooms, quaint cottages, and Lake Michigan condos perfect for cross country skiing, snowshoeing or snowmobiling experiences by day and relaxing by night in quaint towns and villages. Snowmobilers flock to Benzie County to enjoy over 450 miles of regional connecting trails. Travel on beautiful well-groomed trails on your own snowmobile or a rented snowmobile available at Crystal Adventures. Ice fishing is also popular in Benzie County.