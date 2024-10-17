'EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI' NAMED OFFICIAL NEW YORK KNICKS PATCH PARTNER

MSG Family Of Companies And DCT Abu Dhabi Announce Multi-Year Marketing Partnerships Across Marquee Assets In New York And Las Vegas

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi ("DCT Abu Dhabi") today announced a new marketing partnership naming 'Experience Abu Dhabi' as the Official Patch Partner of the New York Knicks, forging a significant integration between DCT Abu Dhabi and one of the most storied franchises in professional sports. Furthermore, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) ("MSG Entertainment") and Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) (together with MSG Sports, the "MSG Family of Companies") also announced marketing partnerships with DCT Abu Dhabi, the organization driving the growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and promoting the city as a global destination. These multi-year marketing partnerships will see the 'Experience Abu Dhabi' destination brand prominently integrated across premier sports and entertainment assets in the MSG Family of Companies' portfolio.

"These are significant, multi-faceted marketing partnerships for both the MSG Family of Companies and DCT Abu Dhabi," said Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer, MSG Sports. "These premier sports and entertainment assets in New York and Las Vegas are globally recognized brands, and we look forward to working with DCT Abu Dhabi as we continue to grow this relationship to reach audiences both domestically and internationally."

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Our partnership with the New York Knicks and the MSG Family of Companies aligns with our mission to boost Abu Dhabi's global visibility as part of our Tourism Strategy 2030. It also serves as an inspiration for our youth, connecting them to the world of professional sports and encouraging them to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication."

Beginning with the Knicks' 2024-2025 season, 'Experience Abu Dhabi' will become a Knicks global marketing partner, featuring the 'Experience Abu Dhabi' logo on all Knicks game jerseys for both home and away games, as well as warm-up jackets and shooting shirts. This visibility extends to retail, with the logo featured on jerseys sold at Madison Square Garden's in-arena locations and on Shop.MSG.com. As a global marketing partner, 'Experience Abu Dhabi' can leverage the Knicks marks outside the U.S. and Canada, expanding the Knicks' brand presence in international markets. Building on Abu Dhabi's existing successful marketing partnership with the NBA and USA Basketball, this marketing partnership underscores the emirate's position as a global premier sports destination and the home of basketball in the Middle East.

As part of this marketing partnership, DCT Abu Dhabi will have global rights to use Madison Square Garden marks. Additionally, 'Experience Abu Dhabi' will be a significant advertiser via the MSG Family of Companies' various assets as an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden in New York, and an Official Partner of Sphere in Las Vegas. This includes custom activations on the Exosphere – the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas – as well as on digital displays at MSG during concerts and comedy shows as part of the Arena Concert Series. 'Experience Abu Dhabi' will also be featured across MSG Networks via pre, post, and in-game commercials for all Knicks games broadcast on the Network, as well as in-game advertising integrations and branded content.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 90 years. More information is available at msgentertainment.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fueling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

