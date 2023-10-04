EXPERIENCE ABU DHABI TEAMS UP WITH WILL.I.AM TO LAUNCH BIGGEST EVER BACK-TO-BACK EVENTS CALENDAR… AND MORE TO COME

Packed with a diverse line-up of activities and experiences for every resident and visitor, the latest edition of Abu Dhabi Calendar combines perfect sunny weather with highlights including Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concerts headlined by Ava Max, Tiësto and Foo Fighters, thrilling NBA and UFC events, cultural festivals, interactive family shows, and more unmissable performances.

Foodies can also indulge in the region's first and biggest Michelin Food Festival along with the return of Taste of Abu Dhabi, MENA's 50 Best Restaurants and Abu Dhabi Culinary Season.

The calendar's cultural programming, museum exhibitions, and educational initiatives shine a light on the UAE's rich history and heritage, with a diverse offering of visual and performing arts activities.

Music lovers can expect a diverse mix of acts and artists, with something for everyone – from top-billed contemporary artists from the Umsiyat Music Series and performances by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Brian Tyler, Vasily Petrenko and Timothy Chooi, to Nancy Ajram and Spacetoon Orchestra at the Mother of the Nation festival and Liwa Village.

The new season will also feature the return of annual book festivals in Al Ain Book and Al Dhafra which serve as pivotal celebrations of Emirati literature and culture, providing unique opportunities to connect with eminent writers, publishers, and artists from the UAE.

Adding to list of original Experience Abu Dhabi events, the inaugural Saadiyat Nights promises weekly live entertainment on the beach from December through to February 2024. Another first for the emirate and the region is the World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi GP, which will deliver adrenaline-fueled excitement for the penultimate round of WSX Championship.

Celebrating the winter sun, Yas Island is set to host exciting seasonal festivities across its attractions, including Winter Fest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Winter Spectacular at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, the Middle East debut of Broadway's Hamilton, set for January 2024 at Etihad Arena, has announced an additional week of shows due to popular demand.

The reveal of Abu Dhabi Calendar's expansive roster of events follows the launch of Experience Abu Dhabi's 'Can't Wait to Winter' campaign – featuring Indian superstar Ranveer Singh, Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei, and the Gulf region's legendary comedic duo Dawood Hussein and Hasan Al Ballam.

Abu Dhabi Calendar's complete events line-up is now available on the Experience Abu Dhabi website, allowing residents and visitors to plan their 'must-see' event schedule for the upcoming season.

An unmissable musical line-up

Robbie Williams XXV Tour: Taking centre stage for an unforgettable evening of pure entertainment, the veteran singer-songwriter is ready to mesmerise fans with his energetic showmanship, infectious charisma, and a repertoire of timeless classics that comprises 25 years of hits. Live at Etihad Arena, Yas Island on 18 October

Taking centre stage for an unforgettable evening of pure entertainment, the veteran singer-songwriter is ready to mesmerise fans with his energetic showmanship, infectious charisma, and a repertoire of timeless classics that comprises 25 years of hits. Live at Etihad Arena, on 18 October Club Social Series: A series of concerts by renowned artists including Westlife, Elissa & DJ Rhodes can be enjoyed at Etihad Park on 26 and 27 October

A series of concerts by renowned artists including Westlife, Elissa & DJ Rhodes can be enjoyed at Etihad Park on 26 and 27 October Force of Nature featuring Natalia Osipova: Emirates Palace hosts Natalia Osipova on 12 October

Emirates Palace hosts on 12 October Al Zaman Al Jameel Festival: Focused on Egyptian and MENA region music from the nineties, the festival will take place on 3 and 4 November featuring Wael Kfoury , Hani Shaker, Ehab Toufic , Hameed Alshaari and Hesham Abbas

Focused on Egyptian and MENA region music from the nineties, the festival will take place on 3 and 4 November featuring , Hani Shaker, , Hameed Alshaari and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Vasily Petrenko and Timothy Chooi on 3 November at the Emirates Palace

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with and on 3 November at the Emirates Palace Brian Tyler Live in Concert: An evening of cinematic sounds awaits, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned film music composer Brian Tyler , alongside Vasily Petrenko and Timothy Chooi live at Etihad Park on 4 November

An evening of cinematic sounds awaits, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and renowned film music composer , alongside and live at Etihad Park on 4 November Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi 2023: An electrifying one-day festival that will bring the best of K-pop music and culture to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on 11 November

An electrifying one-day festival that will bring the best of K-pop music and culture to Etihad Arena on 11 November Arijit Singh : The King of Bollywood Playback singing will be performing live at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island , Abu Dhabi on 18 November

: The King of Bollywood Playback singing will be performing live at the Etihad Arena, , on 18 November MOTN Concerts: International, regional and local talents such as Nancy Ajram and Spacetoon Orchestra are set to play at the Mother of the Nation festival from November 2023 to January 2024

International, regional and local talents such as and Spacetoon Orchestra are set to play at the Mother of the Nation festival from to Saadiyat Nights: Weekly musical acts will take to the stage on Saadiyat Island for this inaugural and homegrown Experience Abu Dhabi event running from December 2023 to February 2024

Thrilling championships and sporting action

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023: Following last year's sell-out success, the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head-to-head for two pre-season games at Etihad Arena on 5 and 7 October

Following last year's sell-out success, the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head-to-head for two pre-season games at Etihad Arena on 5 and 7 October Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2023 and UFC 294: The UFC® returns to Abu Dhabi with UFC® 294, bringing week-long city-wide activations, fan events, athlete meet-and-greets, fitness challenges, nightlife parties, F&B offerings and much more from 16-22 October

The UFC® returns to with UFC® 294, bringing week-long city-wide activations, fan events, athlete meet-and-greets, fitness challenges, nightlife parties, F&B offerings and much more from 16-22 October World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi GP: Taking place for the first time in the region, the penultimate round of WSX Championship promises adrenaline-fuelled excitement on 4 and 5 November

Taking place for the first time in the region, the penultimate round of WSX Championship promises adrenaline-fuelled excitement on 4 and 5 November Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: The 15 th F1 Abu Dhabi Prix season finale promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever, with an iconic sunset race and world-class after-race concerts between 23 and 26 November

The 15 F1 Abu Dhabi Prix season finale promises to be bigger and more exciting than ever, with an iconic sunset race and world-class after-race concerts between 23 and 26 November Abu Dhabi T10 League: The seventh Abu Dhabi T10 cricket season will see eight teams battle it out on the field between 28 November and 9 December, including last year's tournament winners Deccan Gladiators along with Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi

The seventh T10 cricket season will see eight teams battle it out on the field between 28 November and 9 December, including last year's tournament winners Deccan Gladiators along with Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi World Tennis League: With its unique combination of high-level sports and world-class entertainment, World Tennis League will enthral sports fans with its schedule of games and musical extravaganzas between 21 and 24 December

Family fun and entertainment

Disney On Ice Presents 100 Years of Wonder: The emirate will welcome back this ever popular family show between 11 and 15 October at Etihad Arena, this time celebrating Disney's 100 th anniversary

The emirate will welcome back this ever popular family show between 11 and 15 October at Etihad Arena, this time celebrating Disney's 100 anniversary Mother of the Nation Festival: The annual celebration of world-class live entertainment, culinary experiences, pop-up stores, and a plethora of activities will return from 15 November 2023 – 1 January 2024 across Abu Dhabi and expand into Al Ain and Al Dhafra

The annual celebration of world-class live entertainment, culinary experiences, pop-up stores, and a plethora of activities will return from – across and expand into and Al Dhafra Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS): An unmissable lifestyle experience, offering an exclusive opportunity to explore a fantastic line-up of yachts, sailing boats, house boats, fishing, water sports and marine equipment presented by leading international and local brands taking place from 9-12 November at ADNEC Marina

An unmissable lifestyle experience, offering an exclusive opportunity to explore a fantastic line-up of yachts, sailing boats, house boats, fishing, water sports and marine equipment presented by leading international and local brands taking place from 9-12 November at ADNEC Marina Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season: Offering residents an unparalleled retail experience, Abu Dhabi Winter Season will run from 24 November 2023 to 31 January 2024

Offering residents an unparalleled retail experience, Abu Dhabi Winter Season will run from 24 November 2023 to The Giant Italian Circus (Al Ain): A must-visit event for families, The Giant Italian Circus will feature more than 40 comedy, musician, sport, kids and family entertainment shows with more than a hundred talents performing in Al Ain Square between 7 November and 8 December

A must-visit event for families, The Giant Italian Circus will feature more than 40 comedy, musician, sport, kids and family entertainment shows with more than a hundred talents performing in Al Ain Square between 7 November and 8 December Storm the Block: Putting local comics talent on the global map and developing a comics ecosystem in the UAE, Sandstorm's Storm the Block event will see the convergence of local and international culture and art from 8-10 December

Putting local comics talent on the global map and developing a comics ecosystem in the UAE, Sandstorm's Storm the Block event will see the convergence of local and international culture and art from 8-10 December Liwa Village: The second edition of Liwa Village, hosted from 8 to 31 December at Moreeb Dune, is set to expand this year to include new IP for kids and families every weekend along with local, regional and internationally popular artists set to dial up the celebrations

The second edition of Liwa Village, hosted from 8 to 31 December at Moreeb Dune, is set to expand this year to include new IP for kids and families every weekend along with local, regional and internationally popular artists set to dial up the celebrations The Illusionist Magic Show: World's best-selling touring magic show is set to take to the stage of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on 9 and 10 December, with a range of magical performances that will leave the audience questioning what is real and an illusion

World's best-selling touring magic show is set to take to the stage of Etihad Arena on 9 and 10 December, with a range of magical performances that will leave the audience questioning what is real and an illusion Saadiyat Beach Wellness Festival: The five-day wellness festival taking place across Saadiyat Island from 10-14 January 2024 will introduce tailored wellness programmes with international figures such as Sadhguru delivering sessions

The five-day wellness festival taking place across Saadiyat Island from 10-14 January 2024 will introduce tailored wellness programmes with international figures such as Sadhguru delivering sessions Hamilton Broadway Show: The Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, HAMILTON, will make its Middle East debut at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena from 17 January until 4 February 2024

The Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, HAMILTON, will make its debut at Etihad Arena from 17 January until Middle East Film & Comic Con 2024: The world-famous pop culture festival that unites movie, TV and comic lovers across the globe is set to return to Abu Dhabi between 9 and 11 February 2024

The world-famous pop culture festival that unites movie, TV and comic lovers across the globe is set to return to between 9 and Scooby Doo and The Lost City of Gold: One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby Doo will bring its world of mystery and laughter to Abu Dhabi on 2 and 3 March 2024

One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby Doo will bring its world of mystery and laughter to on 2 and Cirque du Soleil: For its Abu Dhabi debut, Cirque du Soleil promises to take guests of all ages on a journey filled with extraordinary acrobatics, mesmerising dance performances, and captivating circus-like acts, taking the stage at Etihad Arena in April 2024

Captivating cultural experiences

Letters of Light at Louvre Abu Dhabi: Featuring some of the oldest texts of the three monotheistic religions, this exhibition is held in partnership with Bibliothèque nationale de France and France Muséums and will run until 14 January 2024

Featuring some of the oldest texts of the three monotheistic religions, this exhibition is held in partnership with Bibliothèque nationale de and France Muséums and will run until Sheikh Rohani Theatre Play: Featuring Kuwaiti artist Hassan Al Balam , this theatrical extravaganza will take the audience on a journey of drama and comedy as it hits Abu Dhabi on 6 and 7 October

Featuring Kuwaiti artist , this theatrical extravaganza will take the audience on a journey of drama and comedy as it hits on 6 and 7 October Abu Dhabi Classics: A new season of dynamic classical and traditional musical performances in the UAE capital brings a line-up of world-renowned orchestras and soloists from 12 October until 4 November

A new season of dynamic classical and traditional musical performances in the UAE capital brings a line-up of world-renowned orchestras and soloists from 12 October until 4 November The Traditional Handicrafts Festival: Celebrate the artisans and craftsmanship behind some of the most cherished Emirati crafts and practices at the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, taking place from 1 - 20 November at Souq Al Qattara in Al Ain

Celebrate the artisans and craftsmanship behind some of the most cherished Emirati crafts and practices at the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, taking place from 1 - 20 November at Souq Al Qattara in Al Ain Book Festival: This prominent platform for the local and regional publishing and creative industry will provide unique opportunities to hear from and interact with writers, publishers and painters from 19-25 November

This prominent platform for the local and regional publishing and creative industry will provide unique opportunities to hear from and interact with writers, publishers and painters from 19-25 November Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2023: In its landmark 15 th edition, Abu Dhabi Art will present its biggest fair to date with 92 galleries from 31 countries participating. The fair will run between 22 to 26 November at Manarat Al Saadiyat

In its landmark 15 edition, Abu Dhabi Art will present its biggest fair to date with 92 galleries from 31 countries participating. The fair will run between 22 to 26 November at Manarat Al Saadiyat Al Dhafra Book Festival: A celebration of Emirati literature, the event will provide a unique opportunity to network with writers, publishers and illustrators from the UAE from 4-10 December

A celebration of Emirati literature, the event will provide a unique opportunity to network with writers, publishers and illustrators from the UAE from 4-10 December Al Hosn Festival: From 19-28 January 2024 at Al Hosn site, step back in time and immerse yourself in Emirati traditions, from hospitality and food to experiencing national dress, customs, performances and crafts

From 19-28 January 2024 at Al Hosn site, step back in time and immerse yourself in Emirati traditions, from hospitality and food to experiencing national dress, customs, performances and crafts Maritime Heritage Festival: Celebrating the seafaring traditions of the UAE, the festival features a cultural programme of craftsmanship, performances, workshops and culinary experiences, taking place from 23 February – 3 March 2024 at the Abu Dhabi Corniche

Gastronomy and culinary

Exceptional Chef Series: The Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series will see 12 Michelin-starred chefs host unforgettable dining experiences, including Chef's Kitchen activations and intimate Four Hands Dinners, showcasing the very best of local and international cuisine. The most exciting culinary offering in the region is taking place in multiple restaurants around the city until 15 October

The Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series will see 12 Michelin-starred chefs host unforgettable dining experiences, including Chef's Kitchen activations and intimate Four Hands Dinners, showcasing the very best of local and international cuisine. The most exciting culinary offering in the region is taking place in multiple restaurants around the city until 15 October Abu Dhabi Culinary Season: The emirate's annual six-week food festival will take place from 15 October to 5 December across the UAE capital, delivering a uniquely diverse schedule of experiences across a range of cuisines, styles and price points

The emirate's annual six-week food festival will take place from 15 October to 5 December across the UAE capital, delivering a uniquely diverse schedule of experiences across a range of cuisines, styles and price points Taste of Abu Dhabi: Three days of enjoying the trendiest up-and-coming restaurants in the city, a celebrity chef line-up like never before, and an all-new music concept, from 10 to 12 November in Gateway Park

Three days of enjoying the trendiest up-and-coming restaurants in the city, a celebrity chef line-up like never before, and an all-new music concept, from 10 to 12 November in Gateway Park MICHELIN Food Festival: The region's first MICHELIN food event will promote and celebrate the diverse food culture of the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi's selection of restaurants, taking place at Louvre Abu Dhabi's Park from 7 to 10 December

The region's first MICHELIN food event will promote and celebrate the diverse food culture of the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi's selection of restaurants, taking place at Louvre Abu Dhabi's Park from 7 to 10 December MENA's 50 Best Restaurants: This event on 13 February will celebrate the best places to eat across the 19 countries in the MENA region, with unforgettable dining experiences, recognition for the region's top eateries, thought-provoking conversations and more

This event on 13 February will celebrate the best places to eat across the 19 countries in the MENA region, with unforgettable dining experiences, recognition for the region's top eateries, thought-provoking conversations and more The Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey: An unparalleled journey celebrating the diverse culinary traditions of various cultures, with BBQs reigning supreme – taking place 24 – 25 February 2024 , at Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island

To discover more about upcoming events in Abu Dhabi, please visit: www.visitabudhabi.ae/en/events

To watch the Abu Dhabi Calendar hero video, please click here.

Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit www.dct.gov.ae and www.visitabudhabi.ae.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSVpgVb6yxc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239088/EAD_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239089/EAD_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239090/EAD_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239091/EAD_4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239092/EAD_5.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2239093/Experience_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Experience Abu Dhabi

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.