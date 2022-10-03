Experience 'All-Electric' Fun at Electrify Expo in Regatta Park, Miami, 25% of Ticket Proceeds to Directly Support Hurricane Relief

Come out, Test-ride 100s of EVs, and support local hurricane victims

Consumer Reports data reveals EV test drives increase purchase intent

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, rolls into Miami this weekend, October 8 and 9, in Regatta Park, and will now donate 25 percent of all ticket proceeds directly to Hurricane Ian victims. The 1M square foot outdoor festival offers the EV-curious an opportunity to test hundreds of the world's leading electric mobility brands, including EVs, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, e-scooters, electric watercraft, and more. Brands include BMW, Porsche, Lucid, Volkswagen, Polestar, Toyota, Volvo, Harley-Davidson's Livewire, Specialized Bikes, and more. The family-friendly festival includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone for the Magic City's younger speed enthusiasts.

"Any collective effort from individuals and business owners to support those affected by Hurricane Ian can have an impact," said BJ Birtwell, founder and executive producer of Electrify Expo. "Our festival is just one piece of the puzzle to give back to those who need it right now, and we're looking forward to seeing how others will step up to help these communities rebound as quickly as possible."

A recent Bloomberg analysis revealed that EV adoption has finally passed the tipping point of five percent of new car sales in the U.S., and Florida leads the way in the Southeast with a six percent EV market share. Thirty million is now available to the state, making EV driving easier for Floridians, and an additional $42 million will be allocated annually for the next four years for more EV charging infrastructure, making range anxiety an antiquated concern.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric testing grounds in North America



WHO: Select brands on display and offering test rides include BMW, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Toyota, Volvo, Volkswagen, motorcycles from Harley-Davidson's Livewire, e-Bike brands Specialized and Aventon, watercraft from Taiga, Jetsurf, Seabob, and Fliteboard.



WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, October 8 & 9



TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE: Regatta Park

3500 Pan American Dr.

Miami 33133



TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/miami

