Experience Auto Group's Maserati of Fort Lauderdale Ranks as Top Volume Dealer in the Southeast U.S.

"We're thrilled to boast the highest volume of Maserati's unparalleled power and style in the Southeast region," said Garrett Hayim, President and Owner of Maserati of Fort Lauderdale. "This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of every team member at Maserati of Fort Lauderdale, ensuring our customers enjoy a personalized experience before and after they take home their iconic Italian car."

This is now the sixth time Maserati of Fort Lauderdale has earned the top volume title since its founding in 2002. The dealership's continued achievement is driven by its commitment to delivering customers the highest level of service and access to a robust collection of pre-owned and new luxury vehicles, including Maserati's Quattroporte, Levante, Ghibli, and the GranTurismo.

The 2020 success was followed by the opening of Maserati of Fort Lauderdale's brand-new flagship store in late 2019, which further elevated the luxury car-buying experience to include a 32,000 square-foot showroom, a climate-controlled service area, and a deluxe customer lounge and café. Despite last year's COVID-19 pandemic, the dealership safely serviced an increasing number of customers by reinventing its approach to world-class service, offering virtual walk-throughs, sales consultations, inventory showings, and more.

Experience Auto Group, the parent company of Maserati of Fort Lauderdale, is known worldwide as a top purveyor of exotic, high-performance and luxury cars, legends of the race track, and restorer of fine vintage automobiles. Established in 1983, Experience Auto Group is the corporate home to seven dealerships and the top pre-owned dealer in the U.S. It exclusively focuses on the sales, restoration, and auto body repair of Ferrari, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo vehicles. The locations also feature a vast array of brands including Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and more. To learn about Experience Auto Group, visit www.experienceautogroup.com .

Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is located at 5730 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. For more information call (954) 633-2490 or visit www.maseratifl.com .

