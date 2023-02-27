Experience British History with Royal Oak Tours in 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to share our 2023 tour program, produced in partnership with Albion Journeys, one of the leading heritage travel providers in the UK. These exclusive group tours allow you to discover the vast cultural and natural heritage of Great Britain first-hand, including many of the impressive places owned by the National Trust for England, Wales and Northern Ireland and the National Trust for Scotland. Immerse yourself in the intriguing history and hidden gems of these nations with behind-the-scenes tours, after-dinner lectures and insights from the owners of the properties themselves, letting you delve deeper into captivating, living examples of Britain's past.

Follow in the footsteps of the Her Majesty the Queen and other famous royals on An Exclusive Tour of Royal Palaces and Regal Places. During this regal affair we are treated to a private viewing of the Crown Jewels and discover a fascinating range of iconic landmarks; starting in London before venturing further afield to the Althorp Estate, the childhood home and final resting place of Diana, Princess of Wales, as well as world-famous Sandringham in Norfolk and charming Highgrove in the Cotswolds, where the spectacular gardens of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort await.

Pilgrims, Founding Fathers & Hero GIs on the 4th July offers a wonderful chance to follow in the footsteps of legendary Americans, while Queens of the Castle - the Roses and Thorns of the Tudors features a special stay at Thornbury Castle, the very place where the infamous Tudor king, Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn stayed for ten nights in 1535! Or why not embark on A Journey through the Wonderful Heritage of Wales and experience all things Cymru? With an Edinburgh, Highlands & Breathtaking North Coast 500 adventure on offer too, these journeys of discovery truly celebrate every corner of Great Britain.

The Royal Oak Foundation is proud to partner with the National Trust, helping to support the Trust's vital conservation work. We encourage you to join one or more of these tours and experience first-hand the history and beauty of the United Kingdom. Every tour helps raise funds for The Royal Oak Foundation too and we are sure that you will have a truly wonderful time sharing these journeys with other members and friends from across the United States.

https://www.royal-oak.org/albion-2023/

SOURCE The Royal Oak Foundation