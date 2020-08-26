Experience “Coffee Your Way” at Home, with Instant Brands™ New Instant Pod™ 2-in-1 Single Brew Coffee and Espresso Maker

"We are excited to continue growing our Instant Family of Appliances with our new Instant Pod," said Dr. Robert Wang, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Instant Brands Inc. "Our goal at Instant Brands is to change the way people prepare meals and beverages in their home with products that help re-define what taste, convenience and multi-functionality mean in today's kitchen. This has never been more important than today. With the new Instant Pod, coffee lovers can kickstart their day with fresh brewed coffee or espresso drinks from one amazing machine. Why take up space with a machine that can only do one thing? The Instant Pod brews both!"

The new Instant Pod builds on the brand's track record of innovation, combining exceptional taste, convenience and multi-functionality, in a sleek, 2-in-1 single brew coffee and espresso maker. The machine brews both K-Cup® coffee and tea pods, as well as Nespresso® capsules, at optimal temperatures to deliver delicious coffeehouse flavors and aromas. It is also compatible with re-usable pods, to help coffee drinkers cut down on plastic waste. The easy-to-use machine allows users a choice of six different cups sizes, ranging from a single shot of espresso to a 12-ounce travel sized mug of your favorite coffee.

On top of being a 2-in-1 machine, additional best-in-class features include a removable large-capacity water reservoir (2L / 68oz) that allows users to brew more and fill less, combined with a slim, countertop-friendly design that fits perfectly in any kitchen space. The Instant Pod is also easy to clean and has an auto-shutoff feature to conserve energy after 30 minutes of inactivity. Instant Brands has also released a new Instant Milk Frother accessory to complement the Instant Pod to create favorite custom coffee and espresso drinks at home.

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands™ the makers of the best-selling Instant Pot®, is driven by a commitment to provide culinary and beverage solutions that help people live a fast paced, health oriented and family-friendly lifestyle. Instant Brands™ is transforming the housewares industry through consumer-driven innovation. The Instant Family of Appliances includes the best-selling Instant Pot® multi-use pressure cookers, Instant™ Vortex™ Air Fryers, Instant™ Omni™ Toaster Ovens, Instant™ Ace™ Blenders, Instant™ Accu™ Slim sous vide, Instant™ Zest™ Rice Cooker, Instant™ Zen™ Kettle and Wi-Fi enabled cooking products. For more information on products that can make your life better, please visit www.InstantBrands.com.

