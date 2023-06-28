Experience Creme of Nature Like Never Before at an Exciting Pop-Up Shop in New Orleans

News provided by

Creme of Nature

28 Jun, 2023, 18:10 ET

NEW ORLEANS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy hair care brand, Creme of Nature is thrilled to announce an epic pop-up shop experience like no other! From June 30th to July 2nd, 2023, prepare to dive headfirst into the world of Creme of Nature at the exclusive space nestled in the heart of Crescent City, New Orleans: Riverwalk Outlets, 500 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130.

This is your chance to get an up-close-and-personal experience where you'll discover the "true nature" of Creme of Nature. Immerse yourself in an experience designed to showcase the nature inspired hair care solutions of Creme of Nature, one of the first mainstream hair care brands developed to care for natural hair over 40 years age. From revitalizing shampoos and conditioners to nourishing treatments and styling products, the pop-up shop will offer a comprehensive range of products to cater to the modern day naturalista. Prepare to be amazed as the pop-up shop will open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT on Sunday. Come early because the early bird gets the goodies! We've got jaw-dropping discounts on our fabulous products that you won't find anywhere else. Plus, you'll get to indulge in complimentary hair care samples, jam to awesome music, witness a live artist creating magic before your eyes, and even meet and taste the creations of the legendary DaCreoleChef! Talk about a treat!

Stephanie Burks, Senior Marketing Director, at Creme of Nature, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, saying, "We are delighted to bring this experience to New Orleans. This is a unique opportunity for our valued curlfriends to engage with us and the brand. It will be a moment not to be missed." Creme of Nature is committed to delivering premium hair care solutions that enhance and celebrate natural beauty. With a focus on quality ingredients, the brand has become a trusted favorite among hair care enthusiasts worldwide. The pop-up shop in New Orleans will serve as a testament.

Be sure to put this destination on your list of things to do and see while you are in town, come explore the True Nature world of Creme of Nature.

Set your reminders and get ready to vibe with us at Riverwalk Outlets in New Orleans from June 30th to July 2nd, 2023! For more information, follow Creme of Nature on Instagram at the handle @cremeofnature.

