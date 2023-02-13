Experience Elegance with Alexander by Daymor Special Occasion and Evening Wear Dress

Daymor is bringing exclusive dresses to Terry Costa guests February 10th-12th

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1951, Daymor has been an industry leader in special occasion and evening wear. The company has spent generations providing high quality, elegant gowns, refining the industry and womenswear. From Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12, the classic elegance of Alexander by Daymor can be witnessed at Terry Costa in Dallas. Terry Costa guests will have the opportunity to browse, try on, and buy or order gowns from the Alexander collection.

"Daymor has been around for over 50 years, crafting timeless couture designs for evening wear," Merchandising Manager and Buyer Joey Lanza said.

In 2018, Daymor rebranded as Alexander by Daymor, named after the designer Alexander Taksev. Alexander Taksev has designed for Daymor since 2001, and was appointed as the vice president in 2018. Since then, Alexander has built on the company's tradition of elegance and continues to refine the industry. Alexander by Daymor is sought-after by actors, influencers, business women, personalities, and more.

"We aim to provide the highest quality dresses and service for all of your occasions," Owner and CEO Tina Loyd said. "From your first formal to your grandchildren's wedding our team is dedicated to making you feel and look unforgettable."

Terry Costa has been putting dreams within reach for women in the DFW area for over 30 years. The small, locally owned business specializes in prom, homecoming, pageant, bridal, and women's wear for any special occasion. It offers a wide selection of high-quality dresses for those looking for a modest look or any social occasion. New and recurring guests don't need an appointment to get an unforgettable Terry Costa experience because walk-ins are always welcome. Terry Costa also has a website for those who can't make it to the store. For more updates about events and sales or to see the gorgeous dresses offered, check out Terry Costa's Bridal Instagram , Prom Instagram , Tik Tok , and Pinterest .

