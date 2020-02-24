Experience Freedom From Within When Spiritual Leader Panache Desai Comes To Austin, TX March 1st And 2nd

Panache Desai, a renowned spiritual leader, and bestselling author who has appeared with Oprah Winfrey on her Emmy-Award-winning Super Soul Sunday, will deliver the solution at his YOU ARE ENOUGH AUSTIN EXPERIENCE on March 1 and 2.

Based on his new book, You Are Enough: Revealing the Soul to Discover Your Power, Potential, and Possibility (HarperOne), Desai delivers a persuasive and powerful approach to meet the challenges of the modern moment and heal the fractured self it produces. Illuminating our path toward a more authentic life, he offers a profound piece of information: You are enough, exactly as you are.

Desai's live appearances are electrifying. Through eye-opening storytelling, gentle humor, and the fire and passion that comes from a genuine desire to effectuate real change, he is the catalyst that facilitates a redefinition of what is possible, showing us that our very best life is there for the taking.

His goal is simple: to meet you where you are at and show you how to create a way forward into a life filled with meaning, connection, peace, and joy.

Sunday, March 1 at Unity Church of the Hills beginning at 2 pm, 9905 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78750.

Monday night, March 2 at Book People, at 7 pm for a presentation and book signing. 603 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78703.

Tickets at PanacheDesai.com

Panache Desai is a bestselling author, thought leader, and life catalyst whose loving, compassionate presence and unique power of insight have transformed countless individuals, organizations, and companies. Through energetic transformation, he helps people break free from suffering and limitation on every level, fostering a deeper understanding of who they are, and guiding them into greater states of connection, collaboration, and love.

SOURCE The Desai Companies

Related Links

https://www.Panachedesai.com

