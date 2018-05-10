Experience India in Life-Changing Ways with Luxury Gold

India can also be a place from which travelers return profoundly transformed. It is impossible to visit and not be deeply affected by the vibrant cultures, warm hospitality and unique heritage of this ancient sub-continent. Luxury Gold 's itineraries to India are both unforgettable and transformative. In addition to introducing guests to the country's incomparable landmarks and landscapes, we let guests connect with local people in personal, life-changing ways , and even offer itineraries where they can make a positive impact on rural communities.

For example, the 16-day 'Imperial Rajasthan with Me to We' itinerary combines a 12-day luxury heritage journey through timeless Rajasthan with an immersive four-day cultural experience in a small village that includes participation in a community development project. Guests enjoy VIP experiences such as High Tea at Sukh Niwas, Jaipur's City Palace, and a gourmet feast under the stars the Kanoi Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer while hearing traditional Indian music. In Udaipur, guests join a local chef for a cooking demonstration, and enjoy ancient Ayurvedic treatments at Leela Palace Hotel's magnificent wellness spa. Guests will also marvel at Delhi's Red Fort, traverse bustling Chadni Chowk market in a rickshaw, tour Agra's stunning Taj Mahal, and visit the ancient Jagdish Temple in Udaipur. The second part of the journey takes guests to a small village in the Aravalli Mountains, where our partners at ME to WE host them as they work alongside locals with both day-to-day chores and development projects. Guests accompany powerhouse women as they collect water, care for livestock, and cook for their families; they participate in community projects like building a school, enabling a mobile health clinic, or agricultural training; and they try their hand at traditional crafts like tie-dying and block-printing.

The starkly contrasting sides of India are on display during the 16-day 'Spirit of North and South India,' from the peaceful tropical waters of Alleppey, to the bustling streets of the megacity Mumbai. Starting off in Delhi, guests visit Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and see the Tomb of Emperor Humayun, one of the best-preserved Mughal monuments in India. In Kochi, they'll meet Nimmy, a local cooking instructor, who will teach them how to make traditional Kerala home recipes, then feast on the delicious dishes during a Highlight Lunch. Once in Mumbai, guests will cruise to Elephanta Island and visit the complex of ancient temples carved out of the caves. In Jaipur, the Traveling Concierge shows guests the Palace of Wind as well as the City Palace Museum and royal observatory. In Agra, guests will walk with a local from the village that resides in the shadow of the Taj Mahal and discover the agricultural way of life; a proceed of profits from this trip is used to fund sanitation projects in the village, and education for women.

The 13-day 'Classical India with Nepal' journey combines the exotic and the enigmatic sides of India and the ancient kingdom of Nepal. It begins in Delhi with a rickshaw ride through the Chandni Chowk bazaar before visiting the Gandhi memorial and India's largest mosque. In Agra, guests see the iconic ivory Taj Mahal, India's most famous monument, then learn about agricultural life in a nearby village from a local. During a Jeep safari through the picturesque Aravalli hills, guests spend time with members of the Meena tribe and learn about their culture, then head to Dera Amer for an organic farm-to-table dinner. In Varanasi, guests take part in a special spiritual experience, the holy Hindu Aarti ceremony, which takes place on the riverside steps of the Ganges. In Kathmandu guests take an intimate look at the Narayanhiti Royal Palace with a Local Expert and see the rooms where the royal family ate, slept, worked, held ceremonies, and entertained guests, along with the wonderfully eclectic decor.

Those with a bit less time to spend but who still want to see India's iconic highlights will enjoy the 8-day 'Essence of India with Ranthambore' journey. This majestic itinerary showcases the rich heritage of India's bustling cities, renowned temples and exotic jungles. Guests will marvel at the beauty of the Taj Mahal with its ethereal hues, and meet farmers from the village that resides in its shadow. They'll search for the elusive Bengal tiger on former royal hunting grounds, and stroll through a traditional spice market in Jaipur. In Delhi, guests enjoy an authentic rickshaw ride through the bustling streets, and explore India's largest mosque, the Jama Masjid.

Multi-hued cities, palaces, temples and forts give way to the lush Kerala coast on the extravagant 20-day 'Grand India' itinerary. Experiences include learning how to express emotions with the raise of an eyebrow at a vibrant performance of traditional Kathakali dance; staying at Udaipur's Leela Palace Hotel, set in a majestic location on Lake Pichola; and in Kochi, learning the secrets of traditional Kerala cooking from instructor Nimmy Paul. Guests will also drift through the peaceful tropical backwaters of Alleppey on a deluxe houseboat, spend time exploring the megacity of Mumbai, enjoy High Tea at Sukh Niwas, Jaipur's City Palace, and take a jeep safari through rural Rajasthan before being welcomed into the homes of local Bishnoi people and sharing a slice of their life.

