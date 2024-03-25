Experience Kissimmee Announced as the Official Florida Destination Partner of the 2024 Major League Baseball World Tour: Mexico City Series

KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Kissimmee announced a new partnership as the Official Florida Destination Partner for the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Tour: Mexico City Series.

As part of the partnership, Experience Kissimmee, the tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida, will have intellectual property rights, promotional rights, media exposure, and consumer marketing activity throughout the territory. Showcasing snapshots of the Kissimmee destination to MLB fans worldwide will also be woven into the rights. The deal will also provide a gameday activation space within the stadium footprint that is available to fans in addition to a social media presence.

"We are excited about this deal with MLB and the MLB Mexico Series as we recognize the importance of the Mexican market to our destination. Mexico is the third largest international market for travel to Central Florida," said DT Minich, President and CEO of Experience Kissimmee. "Travel from Mexico is increasing exponentially year after year, and we believe this partnership can help raise awareness not only in Mexico but also in Latin America about everything Kissimmee has to offer, including its standing as the Vacation Home Capital of the World®."

"Baseball draws people together, no matter the location or language, and we can't wait to see this partnership come to life," said Jessica Beers, Executive Director of Kissimmee Sports Commission. "By teaming up for the MLB Mexico Series, we are extending our reach in Latin American sports marketing and creating connections with global markets to magnify our Kissimmee impact and engagement."

The year will be the second installment of an MLB regular season game played in Mexico City; the first in 2023 brought approximately 40,000 fans and 700,000 in TV viewership. Major League games will return to Mexico City for a second consecutive season with the 2024 MLB WORLD TOUR: Mexico Series, a two-game set between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in Mexico City from April 27th- 28th, 2024, where Major League Baseball continues to grow its presence among the millions of baseball fans in Mexico.

"After an exciting start to the season in Korea with the Seoul Series, we can't wait for the next stop on the MLB World Tour in Mexico City," said Uzma Rawn, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships. "Having strong partners aligned with these events greatly helps with marketing, promotion, awareness and elevation of these special events, so we're thrilled to have Experience Kissimmee sponsoring the 2024 Mexico City Series."

Experience Kissimmee currently sponsors the National Football League (NFL) in the UK and the Jacksonville Jaguars, a professional American football team. This is the first time that the organization has supported an MLB event and a sporting event in Mexico City. This shows Experience Kissimmee's commitment to diversifying its sponsorships and building brand awareness of Kissimmee.

Experience Kissimmee is the official tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida. Located at the heart of Central Florida, Kissimmee is 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), minutes from world-famous theme parks and attractions, and nestled in carefully preserved outdoor spaces so visitors can reconnect with nature. Also known as the Vacation Home Capital of the World®, Kissimmee has sprawling resorts with thousands of options ranging from two-bedroom condominiums to 15-bedroom mansions.

