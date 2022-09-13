Experience Kissimmee Becomes Official Travel Destination of the NFL London Series Games

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Kissimmee, the official tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida, and the National Football League UK today announced a partnership that names Experience Kissimmee as the official Travel Destination of the NFL in the UK. The venture, the first of its kind, aspires to promote brand awareness and shine the spotlight on this popular Central Florida destination.

The sponsorship will kick off with the NFL London Games, featuring: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (Oct. 2), New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (Oct. 9) and Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 30). In 2021, the NFL London Games produced a global viewership of more than seven million, with 122,000 attending two sold-out games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kissimmee, trademarked as the Vacation Home Capital of the World, houses fun and excitement for all ages through outdoor activities to world-class theme parks. The deal with the NFL in the UK will offer Experience Kissimmee marketing opportunities inside both Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium, as well as online digital assets, to showcase Kissimmee as a family-oriented destination, whether it be enjoying the attractions, dining at unique local restaurants or taking part in the American tradition of watching a game from the comfort of a vacation home.

"We are truly excited to partner with the NFL on their London Series," said DT Minich, President/CEO of Experience Kissimmee. "The United Kingdom has been and continues to be our largest international market with more than 800,000 visitors to our destination in 2019. This opportunity will further our reach with our great visitors from the UK but will also enable us to connect with key markets across the United States."

In addition to the NFL London Games, Experience Kissimmee is proud to also support the NFL UK Flag Football program, a non-contact version of American Football that has been gaining popularity in the UK over the past five years. The NFL UK's flag program champions inclusivity, diversity and teaching of strong values through wellbeing and character development for school children from the age of 10.

Henry Hodgson, Managing Director of NFL UK, said: "We are very pleased to be partnering with Experience Kissimmee. Together we can create some exciting opportunities to connect with new audiences and to expand the sport."

"It is a great honor to work with the NFL not only with the London Games, but also beyond," said John Poole, Executive Director of Kissimmee Sports Commission. "We believe this is a great opportunity to receive year-round exposure to a core target audience in the UK. The program is now in more than 380 schools across 20-plus UK regions, and this will allow us to connect with multiple markets across the UK."

This is the second major sports sponsorship that Experience Kissimmee has had in the UK. They previously sponsored West Ham United from 2016-2022.

