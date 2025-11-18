Experience Louisiana Culture at Michael Arnone's 33rd Annual Crawfish Fest in Augusta, New Jersey

AUGUSTA, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us for Michael Arnone's 2026 Crawfish Fest — three unforgettable days and nights of Louisiana music, food, and fun! Come for the day or stay and camp for the weekend.

Festival Dates: Friday, Saturday & Sunday — May 29–31, 2026

Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ

Choose your perfect festival experience: Single-day passes (Saturday or Sunday); Weekend combos (Saturday & Sunday); RV sites with electricity and water hookups (that include admission and camper only sets on Friday and Saturday evenings, and free Jambalaya Friday evening) Tent camping or Glamping Tents (1- or 2-bed options with linens). Kids under 14 are free w/parent. Free Parking. Tickets Available on Eventbrite.

From Cajun and Zydeco to Delta Blues, New Orleans R&B, Brass, Gospel, and Jazz — the 2026 Crawfish Fest lineup features Grammy winners, Louisiana legends, and festival favorites lighting up the Main and Pavilion stages including:

Samantha Fish

Rebirth Brass Band

TBA

Kenny Neal

Bonerama

Cowboy Mouth

The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr

Rockin' Dopsie Jr & The Zydeco Twisters

John Papa Gros

Amanda Shaw

Honey Island Swamp Band

Joe Krown Trio +1 Papa Mali

The Nth Power

Johnny Sansone Band

The Soul Project Nola

Ocean Avenue Stompers

Yarn

Anthony Morgan's Inspirational Choir of Harlem

Savor a mouthwatering menu available for purchase straight from New Orleans and the bayou featuring Boiled Crawfish harvested from the Atchafalaya Spillway, Jambalaya, Crawfish Étouffée, Po-Boys (Oyster, Shrimp, and Catfish), Grilled Oysters, Alligator, Shrimp & Grits, and so much more — cooked on-site by Louisiana chefs! Full service bars of Adult Beverages and bottled water available.

Louisiana Lt Governor Billy Nungesser has this to say about Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest

"For more than three decades, Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest has brought the culture, food, and music of Louisiana to New Jersey, giving audiences a true taste of what makes our state so special," said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "The festival not only celebrates our unique heritage, it also creates important opportunities for Louisiana musicians. Many of our artists build their spring tours around Crawfish Fest, spreading the sound and spirit of Louisiana across the country while encouraging more people to visit our state to experience it for themselves"

Sponsors:

Explore Louisiana, Bud Light, Southeast Louisiana Gumbo Group, Visit Livingston Parish, The Big Easy Cruise, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Sun Cruiser Vodka Iced Tea, Smirnoff Vodka, New Jersey Lottery, Michael Arnone's Jambalaya Mix, Crystal Hot Sauce, 84RV.com, NÜTRL, Subourbon Life, and Rockin' It DME.

Links:

Tickets Available on Eventbrite

Crawfish Fest Website

Low-Res Musicians Photos

FacebookInstagram

Tik Tok

Michael's side project

The Big Easy Cruise

Stage Schedule

Pre-fest Artist Interviews may be available on request.

Media Contact

Michele Collins

E-mail [email protected]

SOURCE Michael Arnone's Crawfish Fest