Experience Management Leader Medallia appoints Shannon Katschilo as Vice President & Country Manager in Canada

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. (www.medallia.com), the global Experience Management leader announced that Shannon Katschilo, an expert in Experience Management is the new Vice President and Country Manager of Medallia's operations in Canada.

Shannon and her team are perfectly set up to power the experience management strategies sought by innovative Canadian businesses. Many well known innovative brands across the region have already chosen Medallia including the top Canadian retail banks and automotive, hospitality, insurance, retail, airline and telecommunications companies so they have a strong foundation on which to build.

"Canada is home to some of the world's greatest brands. As a nation, they are innovating customer, employee and citizen experience at a great pace. We are proud to establish our Canadian business with Shannon's leadership. We have the right person in the right place at the right time. I am personally passionate about our Canadian business opportunity and I look forward to supporting Shannon in the great provinces and territories of Canada," said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia.

Shannon started her career at Achievers, later acquired by Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., where she worked with organizations across North America to increase employee engagement. Her commitment to driving customer success resulted in a significant increase in employee and customer engagement. Since joining Medallia, Shannon's continues to champion customer and employee engagement.

"I am extremely fortunate and proud to work with some of Canada's largest, iconic, and most innovative brands to help them compete on CX. It is clear that organizations across Canada are looking for ways to connect more deeply with their customers and employees. Medallia has a significant customer base in Canada and I look forward to helping more business leaders solve their most complex customer experience problems," said Shannon Katschilo, VP and Country Manager at Medallia in Canada.

