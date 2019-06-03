Experience Management Leader Medallia to Acquire Behavioral Analytics Startup Cooladata

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc . ( www.medallia.com ), the global leader in customer experience management, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Tel Aviv-headquartered Cooladata, a next generation cloud-based behavioral analytics platform. Leveraging its proprietary big data platform and artificial intelligence engine, Cooladata can process huge datasets beyond customer surveys to analyze non-explicit feedback to derive and predict customer sentiment. This enables companies to pinpoint opportunities to grow revenue and improve profitability.

"We have partnered with Cooladata for a year and absolutely love their technology and team," said Krish Mantripragada, Chief Product Officer of Medallia. "Our acquisition of Cooladata enables us to provide both a more complete view of the customer journey and the analytics to understand the underlying motivations required to make smarter decisions on how to improve experiences and grow customer loyalty."

"We could not be more excited to be joining Medallia, the leader in the CX domain," said Guy Greenberg, CEO of Cooladata. "We built Cooladata to enable brands to gain a complete view into consumer behavior and in-depth analysis of the consumer journey, and Medallia will help us accelerate that vision."

This announcement comes on the heels of Medallia's annual conference, Experience '19, to be held in San Diego, CA, on June 3-5. For more information on Medallia, or the Experience '19 conference, please visit www.medallia.com .

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

