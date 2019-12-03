Experience Mega Value With New Canon PIXMA G-Series MegaTank Printer

Anchored by a continuous ink supply system and automatic document feeder (ADF) to scan, copy and fax multi-page documents quickly, the PIXMA G7020 printer provides an ink savings of $1,175 from the full set of included ink bottles 1 –plus, the printer comes with two bonus black ink bottles. With an impressive high page yield, printing up to 6,000 black text pages, 7,700 vivid color pages and 8,300 black economy pages per each full ink bottle set 1 , the PIXMA G7020 printer uses both pigment-based and dye-based ink allowing for sharp black text and vibrant, colorful images.

Other features of the new PIXMA G7020 MegaTank printer include:

350 sheet capacity when using both the front and rear trays to print large multi-page documents

Designed to provide seamless and clean usability thanks to squeeze-free and spill-resistant ink bottles

Auto-duplex printing providing flexibility and convenience when printing

Improved ink charging time for a faster initial setup as compared to previous models such as the PIXMA G1200, PIXMA G2200, PIXMA G3200 and PIXMA G4210 printers.

Cassette Paper Window to quickly and easily assess how much paper is loaded

B2B functionality such as MIB (Management Information Base) for remotely managing printer fleets

The PIXMA G7020 printer features wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi®2 and, for users of compatible mobile devices, the added benefit of access to the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app3, allowing for easy setup and basic operations on compatible smartphone devices. Through the Canon PRINT app, users can easily access PIXMA Cloud Link4 to print photos and documents from popular online social platforms and services, such as Instagram®, Facebook®, Twitter®, Flickr®, Photobucket®, Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Drive™ and Microsoft® OneDrive®.

The PIXMA G7020 printer also supports Apple AirPrint®5 and Google Cloud Print™6 for printing from the Gmail™ email service and the Google Docs™ web-based word processing program on a compatible mobile device and from the Google Chrome™ browser for Mac®, Windows®, Linux® and Chrome OS™ operating systems.

The new G7020 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One Printer is available today for $399.007. For more information and a detailed listing of all product features, please visit: shop.usa.canon.com/gseries.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2018† and was named one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

1 30 ink cartridge sets is based on print yield of the included black and color ink bottles as compared to the following standard-capacity cartridge sets: PG-245 Black Ink Cartridge and CL-246 Color Ink Cartridge as of April 2019. Ink value based on MSRP (USD) of equivalent cartridge sets. Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement ink bottles after initial setup. Page yield of color inks is an average yield of cyan, magenta and yellow inks combined. Page yield varies significantly depending on content printed and other factors. 6,000 (black) and 7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate, based off document pages printed.

2 Wireless printing and scanning requires a working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

3 Available for free on the App StoreSM and at Google Play™. Requires an internet connection and an iPad® or iPhone® mobile device running iOS® 10 or later or an Android™ mobile phone or tablet running Android 5.1 or later. Tablet operation is not guaranteed.

4 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS 7.0 or later, and Android mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability as your printer.

5 AirPrint functionality requires a compatible iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch device running iOS 7.0 or later, and an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to the USB port of your Mac, PC, AirPort Base station, or Time Capsule® is not supported.

6 Requires an Internet connection and Google account. Subject to Google Terms of Service. Certain exceptions may apply.

7 Price is subject to change without notice. Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary.

App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Apple, AirPort, AirPrint, iPad, iPhone, Mac and Time Capsule are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iOS is a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries, and is used under license. Android, Gmail, Google Chrome, Google Cloud Print, Google Docs, Google Drive and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Microsoft, OneDrive and Windows are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies in the U.S. and other countries. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

