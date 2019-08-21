Experience Named One of Atlanta Inno's 2019 "Coolest Companies"

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience, the pioneer of mobile and subscription ticketing technology for sports and live entertainment, was recently recognized by media company Atlanta Inno as one of their inaugural "10 Coolest Companies" in Atlanta.

In recent years, Atlanta has become a major hub for technology and start-up companies. As a result, dozens of organizations submitted entries to Atlanta Inno to snag one of the "10 Coolest Companies" honors. The company culture elements shared across the 10 organizations, and ultimately the determining factors included collaboration, flexibility, bonding and giving back.

"Being recognized as one of the 'coolest' companies in Atlanta speaks volumes to the great people we have at Experience and the outstanding culture we create every day," noted Junior Gaspard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Experience. "Our people are important to our business, and we make it a priority to invest and grow with our team."

Experience's innovative spirit goes beyond the company's vision to reshape the ticketing industry. The company starts by investing in its people. From day one, each individual is welcomed with open arms and cool swag. Social happenings like group lunches, March Madness pop-a-shot competitions, participating in the company's Treasure volunteer program, along with recreational sports teams, are just a few of the ways Experience creates opportunities that foster team relationships, build a sense of community, and facilitate outreach and giving back in and around Atlanta.

In addition, the open workstations enable collaboration, while each individual is given the opportunity to grow and participate in various aspects of the business as well as trainings and educational conferences. Work-life balance is also a top priority, supported by perks like unlimited vacation, flexible work hours, and endless snacks to fuel employees throughout the day.

"Experience works hard to create an inclusive environment designed to make everyone feel energized and valued each day," remarked Gaspard. "I'm honored to be a part of and support such an incredible team."

