Experience New Chapel Mausoleum and World-Class Art: Exclusive Open House Featuring 0% Interest for 48 Months

Where? St. Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave, Middlesex County, Colonia, NJ, just 24 miles from New York City.

What? The new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection is a modern, church-like facility designed to create an atmosphere that is respectful and conducive to prayer and meditation for family and friends who visit. The new mausoleum features 18 world-class works of art, and two chapel areas: one for traditional committal services, another for cremated human remains - the first in archdiocesan history to feature a unique chapel exclusively for cremation niches.

The cemetery and mausoleums are a beautiful, reflective, and peaceful destination for anyone interested in praying and visiting loved ones, connecting with their inner-self, and enjoying the natural beauty of the rural and serene St. Gertrude Cemetery.

During our Open House:

Engage with our expert Memorial Planning Advisors. They are dedicated to understanding your concerns and offering tailored recommendations, covering cremation choices, memorialization, and diverse financing options including 0% interest for 48 months.

Secure our most competitive rates and flexible payment terms exclusive to this event.

Our dedication to excellence is echoed by our recognition as a runner-up in the American Cemetery Excellence (ACE) awards for both 2021 and 2022. This prestigious accolade, presented by American Cemetery & Cremation magazine, spotlights the world's top cemeteries.

Although appointments aren't mandatory, spaces fill up quickly. Ensure your spot at this unparalleled experience.

RSVP Today for a personalized experience with our Memorial Planning Advisors. Enjoy the ease of pre-planning with our 0% financing offer. Go to our website to learn more: https://www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-saint-gertrude

We eagerly await the opportunity to welcome you to our peaceful sanctuary. Join us, with no obligation, and witness peace, tranquility and magnificent liturgical artwork redefined.

